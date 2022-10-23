EU’s Ursula von der Leyen needs to resign IMMEDIATELY over covid “vaccine” scam, says Romanian MEP

The lawmaker gave an impassioned speech this week demanding that von der Leyen step down right away from her post after the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) confirmed that an investigation has been opened into the European Union’s (EU) Fauci Flu shot purchases.

Terhes, who belongs to the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, explained that “since her actions are [being] criminally investigated by EU prosecutors,” von der Leyen has absolutely no business remaining in her position. (Related: Remember when von der Leyen considered trying to force all EU residents to get injected with the jabs she conspired to purchase?)

Though von der Leyen was not specifically named in the EPPO announcement, it is widely believed based on the circumstances that she and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla communicated at the onset of Operation Warp Speed about purchasing billions of Chinese Virus injections for billions of dollars.

Several other EU watchdog groups had previously expressed concern about secret communications between von der Leyen and Bourla, who allegedly texted each other about the scheme. Those text messages have since disappeared and many want to know: where did they go?

“Ursula @vonderleyen must resign, since her actions are criminally investigated by @EUProsecutor,” Terhes tweeted about the matter.

“She signed contracts to purchase 4.6 billion COVID vaccine doses worth €71, contracts that are still not fully released to the public and MEPs. #UrsulaMustResign #EUCorruption.”

Ursula von der Leyen purchased 10 doses of covid shots for every single EU citizen

The way the contracts were formed and signed between von der Leyen and Bourla point to serious criminality, hence the launching of a full investigation by the EPPO.

“Ursula von der Leyen must immediately and unconditionally resign from her position as president of the European Commission due to the fact that her actions are currently being criminally investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office,” Terhes added.

“The EPPO just announced a few days ago that it is investigating the way the contracts were signed between the Commission and the producers of vaccines.”

If you calculate out the number of jabs von der Leyen purchased from Bourla using EU tax dollars, it comes out to 10 doses of injection for every EU citizen. And this, according to Terhes, was done “based on contracts that were never released to the public.”

“This is how the contracts that she signed with pharmaceutical companies were released to the public,” Terhes stated during his speech before Parliament while holding up two heavily redacted pages of a procurement contract between the Commission and the vaccine manufacturer.

“How is this possible in a European Union that is called to be transparent with the way it is using people’s money?”

According to Emily O’Reilly, the European Ombudsman, the aforementioned procurement agreement between von der Leyen and Bourla points to the former as being guilty of “maladministration,” specifically because it was done via text messages that were improperly stored and thus unavailable for public scrutiny.

Said texts were not covered by EU law regarding the requirement to store all documents in accordance with policy, meaning von der Leyen committed a serious crime, it would appear.

“And she has not disappeared yet?” asked a Natural News commenter. “What’s the hold up, Europe?”

“How have our lives become a hellish nightmare seemingly overnight?” asked another.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at BigPharmaNews.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RMX.news

DrEddyMD.com

