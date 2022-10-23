California resident sues Kaiser Permanente for allegedly killing her husband with remdesivir

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The Briones family from Riverside, Calif., is seeking justice after the father and husband died at the hands of health care workers at Kaiser Permanente, a popular Southern California medical provider.

Christina Briones, whose husband is now dead from remdesivir, says the hospital system failed to obtain informed consent before administering the deadly covid pharmaceutical to her husband.

After a five-day treatment course, which include other high-risk medications as well, Christina’s husband developed kidney failure. Only 50 years old at the time, the man was subsequently placed on a ventilator, and during this time nobody from the family was allowed to visit him.

The man reportedly died on September 12, prompting Christina to take legal action. She says her husband “was murdered because of government [expletive],” adding that she “never thought this could happen.” (Related: In 2012, Kaiser Permanente set a world record for the most flu shots administered in an eight-hour window.)

The Briones family’s lawsuit claims that remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, is a failed Ebola drug that was repurposed for use in treating the Fauci Flu, despite the fact that it was determined to be terminally toxic to the kidneys.

In one study, more than 53 percent of patients died following remdesivir administration, the suit further adds. Consequently, the study was canceled, only to later see remdesivir become the go-to “treatment” for Chinese Germs at American hospitals.

“The Kaiser Riverside physician did not disclose the availability of highly effective Safe Multi-Drug Early Treatment (SMDET) to Rodney when both Rodney and a reasonable patient in Rodney’s position would have wanted the disclosure,” said attorney Matthew Tyson in a September 7 complaint.

“This was constructive fraud.”

Attorneys are going after many hospitals that killed patients with remdesivir

In addition to general damages, the suit seeks wrongful death and special damages. The hope is that, pending a win, no more covid patients will ever be administered remdesivir for covid.

“We pioneered Remdesivir wrongful death litigation using a constructive fraud theory, and we filed the very first Remdesivir wrongful death lawsuit in the country, back in June, for Evangeline Ortega,” added Tyson, who is currently working on several remdesivir lawsuits with fellow attorney Brian Garrie.

One of those cases involves another husband, 65-year-old Armando Ortega, who was given remdesivir without any notice to the family that Redlands Communist Hospital (RCH), in that case, was being paid bonuses for every patient given the deadly drug.

“The financial bonus to RCH was of personal economic interest to physicians working at RCH’s facility and affected their professional judgment,” Tyson wrote in that lawsuit, which was filed on June 27.

Ortega reportedly suffered not only kidney failure but also multiple organ failure and eventually death. He is said to have been on the right track until the hospital facility quietly started giving him remdesivir for the financial kickbacks.

“Armando’s risk of death dramatically changed for the worse by 3,000 percent when physicians and staff of Redlands Community Hospital (RCH) failed to disclose, to Armando or Evangeline (his wife), the risks associated with the medically unnecessary and extremely dangerous drug remdesivir,” the suit adds.

A commenter pointed out that hopefully people are learning a lesson here about doctors and how they are not as trustworthy as many believe they are. Doctors “are too highly admired and touted,” this person wrote, providing personal anecdotes about witnessing doctors “lying to patients that their ERs were full of unvaccinated.”

“It was the opposite,” this person further explained. “They now beat the ambulance chasers to the ambulance.”

If you enjoyed reading the story, you will find more like it at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.