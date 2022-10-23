California resident sues Kaiser Permanente for allegedly killing her husband with remdesivir

The Briones family from Riverside, Calif., is seeking justice after the father and husband died at the hands of health care workers at Kaiser Permanente, a popular Southern California medical provider.

Christina Briones, whose husband is now dead from remdesivir, says the hospital system failed to obtain informed consent before administering the deadly covid pharmaceutical to her husband.

After a five-day treatment course, which include other high-risk medications as well, Christina’s husband developed kidney failure. Only 50 years old at the time, the man was subsequently placed on a ventilator, and during this time nobody from the family was allowed to visit him.

The man reportedly died on September 12, prompting Christina to take legal action. She says her husband “was murdered because of government [expletive],” adding that she “never thought this could happen.” (Related: In 2012, Kaiser Permanente set a world record for the most flu shots administered in an eight-hour window.)

The Briones family’s lawsuit claims that remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, is a failed Ebola drug that was repurposed for use in treating the Fauci Flu, despite the fact that it was determined to be terminally toxic to the kidneys.

In one study, more than 53 percent of patients died following remdesivir administration, the suit further adds. Consequently, the study was canceled, only to later see remdesivir become the go-to “treatment” for Chinese Germs at American hospitals.

“The Kaiser Riverside physician did not disclose the availability of highly effective Safe Multi-Drug Early Treatment (SMDET) to Rodney when both Rodney and a reasonable patient in Rodney’s position would have wanted the disclosure,” said attorney Matthew Tyson in a September 7 complaint.

“This was constructive fraud.”

Attorneys are going after many hospitals that killed patients with remdesivir

In addition to general damages, the suit seeks wrongful death and special damages. The hope is that, pending a win, no more covid patients will ever be administered remdesivir for covid.

“We pioneered Remdesivir wrongful death litigation using a constructive fraud theory, and we filed the very first Remdesivir wrongful death lawsuit in the country, back in June, for Evangeline Ortega,” added Tyson, who is currently working on several remdesivir lawsuits with fellow attorney Brian Garrie.

One of those cases involves another husband, 65-year-old Armando Ortega, who was given remdesivir without any notice to the family that Redlands Communist Hospital (RCH), in that case, was being paid bonuses for every patient given the deadly drug.

“The financial bonus to RCH was of personal economic interest to physicians working at RCH’s facility and affected their professional judgment,” Tyson wrote in that lawsuit, which was filed on June 27.

Ortega reportedly suffered not only kidney failure but also multiple organ failure and eventually death. He is said to have been on the right track until the hospital facility quietly started giving him remdesivir for the financial kickbacks.

“Armando’s risk of death dramatically changed for the worse by 3,000 percent when physicians and staff of Redlands Community Hospital (RCH) failed to disclose, to Armando or Evangeline (his wife), the risks associated with the medically unnecessary and extremely dangerous drug remdesivir,” the suit adds.

A commenter pointed out that hopefully people are learning a lesson here about doctors and how they are not as trustworthy as many believe they are. Doctors “are too highly admired and touted,” this person wrote, providing personal anecdotes about witnessing doctors “lying to patients that their ERs were full of unvaccinated.”

“It was the opposite,” this person further explained. “They now beat the ambulance chasers to the ambulance.”

