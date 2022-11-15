United Nations considers trying to OUTLAW all fossil fuels on the planet, which would lead to the starvation and death of billions of people

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The COP27 globalist gathering that recently took place in Egypt came with open calls for a global phase-out of, and eventual ban on, all fossil fuels. Were this to actually happen, billions of people would die.

A tiny, failing island in the South Pacific called Tuvalu (ever heard of it?) made the proposition using the following quoted statement:

“We, therefore, unite with 100 Nobel Peace Prize laureates and 1000s of scientists worldwide to urge world leaders to join the fossil fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, to manage a just transition away from fossil fuels.”

One wonders: what does Tuvalu mean by the term “just transition?” Is ending most human life on earth considered by the globalists to be the “just” thing to do? Because that it what eliminating all fossil fuel usage would do. (Related: Without fossil fuels, there will be no more fertilizer to grow food.)

Fossil fuels are essential to not only the economy but also the continuity of civilization itself. The current global population is far too high to be sustained with Stone Age-era techniques of living, growing and catching food, and propagating.

“A tiny population, no greater than a couple of million people maximum, would know how to go back to living in caves and the Stone Age,” reports Zero Hedge.

“They’d have to scrape by and find food for themselves where they could. These people would survive. Everyone else. You’re pretty much gone. And that’s not exaggerating.”

Tuvalu is actually GROWING, not shrinking

Tuvalu happens to have an axe to grind as the island is slowly disappearing. It is unknown precisely why it is disappearing, but as is usually the case “global warming” is taking the blame.

Globalist politicians insist that human activity like growing food, driving a car, and raising livestock are causing planetary temperatures to rise, which in turn is causing ocean levels to rise and flood countries like Tuvalu.

The United Nations (UN), one of the hosts of COP27, seems to be in agreement that fossil fuels should be eliminated, even though it has never conducted a cost-benefit analysis on the prospect.

Let us assume, without any evidence, that Tuvalu could be saved by erasing fossil fuel use from the global economy. Would it really be worth it if, say, two billion people elsewhere have to die in order to make it happen?

“I understand that the members of Gilligan’s Island have formed a strong attachment to their home, but if I had to choose between sacrificing a strip of land or saving 2 billion people, I would go with the latter,” Zero Hedge says.

The reality is that Tuvalu’s fate is just the cover story for a global depopulation plan that is being disguised as well-meaning efforts to fight “climate change.” This is the simplest and most straight-to-the-point explanation as to what is going on.

“They don’t like that the plebs are using their air, their fuel, their farmland, their food, their water or and if you look at the dollar, it’s theirs too,” wrote a commenter.

“Half of the planet will die in six months if fossil fuels are banned,” added another. “Maybe that’s their goal.”

Someone else shared a “fact check” article published in 2018 confirming that Tuvalu is not, in fact, shrinking as was claimed at COP27. To the contrary, Tuvalu is growing in size, which completely debunks the anti-fossil fuel narrative.

“These people are serious and they’re not hiding their intentions,” wrote another about how the globalists now operate right in plain sight.

The “green” agenda is all about depopulating the planet. To learn more, visit Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

ABC.net.au

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.