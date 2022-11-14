“Black Hairy Tongue” now latest cover excuse for Covid-vaccine-induced death

Now, since they’ve used up most of the sorry excuses for vaccine-induced-death, like cold showers, referee whistles, and violent video games, they’ve moved on to “Black Hairy Tongue.” That’s right, 49-year-young author Julie Powell, fully-vaccinated and “boosted” for Covid-19, woke up with black hairy tongue the day before she croaked from cardiac arrest, driven by mysterious causes no doctor will ever be able to explain (MDs are not allowed to ever point the finger at the clot shot effect).

Will Pfizer or Moderna invent the “black hairy tongue” vaccine?

In late October, 49-year-old author Julie Powell dropped dead from cardiac arrest, according to NYT. Many conspiracy theories are splattered all over fake news and social media, that somehow after surviving and completely recovering from Covid seven weeks prior, that she died of Covid, suddenly.

The Covid jabs are known to cause massive inflammation of the heart muscle, the tissue surrounding the heart, and strange rubbery vascular clots. All of this taxes the heart and can cause sudden cardiac arrest, but mass media and Hollywood are NEVER allowed to even slightly hint at the clot shot effect as the culprit.

So instead, we get the “Black Hairy Tongue” excuse, where an overgrowth of dead skin cells from food or tobacco gives the tongue a dark, furry look. This is a harmless oral condition that looks alarming, but typically does not cause any health issues. Good oral hygiene is the cure, but we’ll most likely hear about Black Hairy Tongue syndrome or epidemic that requires an mRNA vaccine the CDC can highly recommend as a totally “safe and effective” treatment or for prevention.

Julie Powell tweeted before her death that anti-vaxxers/maskers are dying in legions because Covid does “kill some of the right people”

Celebrity clot-shot pushers and propagandists are dropping like flies after getting the deadly jabs and then telling the world that anti-vaxxers deserve to die by Covid-19 infection. Hollywood calls it coincidence, but there may be much more to it than just that. Julie Powell tweeted out, “I would argue that Covid does kill some of the right people. The anti-vaxxers/maskers are dying in legions.” Sounds like a ‘recipe’ for disaster (pun intended) to wish death upon the fully UNvaccinated these days.

Julie Powell liked slinging hate speech all over social media, and was never once banned for it, because it was all aimed at people who oppose Covid vaccination and Big Pharma “booster” death stabs. Vaccine zealotry has no place anywhere, especially after the jabs are causing more deaths than the virus they were designed to protect against, supposedly.

Scientifically speaking, the fully unvaccinated are the safest from the virus and all of its variants, having natural immunity from either catching Covid or just consuming organic food, natural supplements, and superfoods.

Natural health advocates are viciously attacked by Hollywood, constantly, but it seems like the attackers are the ones dropping dead from Covid-19 and the associated gene therapy injections. Turns out that injecting a billion spike protein prions that resemble the lab-made Fauci Flu virus CAUSE death instead of preventing it, but the Hollywood nay-sayers just keep on bad-mouthing all the natural health enthusiasts. When will they ever learn?

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections that cause vascular clots, myocarditis, and chronic inflammation.

S.D. Wells

