NYC Mayor Adams tells city-dwellers to “pack a bag” and brace for impending nuclear holocaust

“Let’s be prepared,” Adams stated, referring to a public service announcement (PSA) video that the Big Apple released the other day with advice about what to do in the event of a radioactive blast.

“These are just smart things to do,” Adams said about the video. “And many of us, we think about covid and other things that have been on the forefront, but we’re still one of the top terrorist threats.”

According to Adams, NYC is not necessarily on high alert for a nuclear attack. He somewhat back-peddled on the PSA, saying that residents can use the information presented in it, including a duck and cover approach, to also deal with natural disasters such as hurricanes or flooding.

“There are no imminent threats to the city that we know about, but we always have to be prepared as New Yorkers,” he added.

Are they predictively programming an impending nuclear attack on NYC?

When asked whether the PSA is alarmist in suggesting that New Yorkers need to know how to destroy clothing that may have been exposed to radioactive dust, for instance, Adams responded in the negative.

“I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry,” he stated before the press.

Because Putin invaded Ukraine, Adams went on to say, preparing for nuclear war in NYC is just “taking necessary steps.”

Back in May, in case you missed it, Russian state media featured a segment about how easy it supposedly would be for Russia to wipe the United States completely off the map.

Just four of Russia’s new Sarmat 2 nuclear weapons, two aimed at each coast, would result in there being “nothing left” of America, stated Alexei Zhuravlev, a member of Putin’s parliament.

The resulting mushroom clouds, Zhuravlev went on to state, would be “visible from Mexico.”

Zhuravlev was in part responding to a CBS News piece from back in late April that he says “calculat[ed] incorrectly” what a nuclear attack on NYC would actually look like.

Reporter Tony Dokoupil simulated an attack on the Big Apple using a bomb the size of the one that was dropped on Hiroshima back in 1945. Based on that, a mushroom cloud would consume the Empire State building and destroy much of Manhattan.

“Guys, you’re so funny – what methods are they even using?” Zhuravlev mocked about the simulation.

“I will competently tell you, that to destroy the entire East Coast of the U.S., two Sarmat missiles are necessary and two missiles for the West Coast. Four missiles, and there will be nothing left. They think the mushroom cloud will be taller than a high rise.”

Zhuravlev went on to warn that Americans should not delude themselves into thinking that a Russian nuclear attack will be small or isolated to just one city or area of a city.

“What should be said is that there’ll be nothing left,” he warned. “No one harbors any illusions about it, that everyone will be fine in case of nuclear war. No one will be fine, but calculate it correctly.”

Should a nuclear war between Russia and the United States actually happen, some research suggests that it will trigger a “Little Ice Age” lasting several thousand years.

The reason Russia keeps making these types of statements, by the way, is because the Biden regime will not stop sending weapons and billions of dollars in cash to Ukraine, which is goading Russia into nuclear war.

Ethan Huff

