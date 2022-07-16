NYC officials admit gay men are the super spreaders of monkeypox as cases in the city more than doubled in one week

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.Another 112 people in New York City have reportedly tested “positive” for monkeypox, according to the city’s health department. And all of them are said to be homosexual or some other flavor of the LGBT “rainbow.”

As of Monday, July 11, 223 people in the Big Apple supposedly have the orthopoxvirus, up from 111 cases on July 5. And the 111 number was quadruple the cases from a week prior.

“There are likely more cases that have not been diagnosed,” the health department announced. “Most of these people have not been hospitalized and have recovered on their own.”

Despite trying their best to cover up the truth about monkeypox being a “gay” disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is failing to keep a lid on this revelation, which is being reported by the local health department.

According to city officials, homosexual, bisexual and other men who have sex with men are the spreaders in this outbreak. And those involved with the “community” need to know about it.

Dr. Mary Bassett, New York’s health commissioner, along with Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC’s health commissioner, hosted a joint virtual town hall gathering to update the public in New York about what they claim is an “evolving monkeypox outbreak.”

Monkeypox is another ruse to push more vaccines

Monkeypox is said to start out as rashes or sores on the body that appear like pimples or blisters. They can be anywhere on the body, including on the genitals and inside the anus.

Symptoms are said to start a week or two weeks after exposure, but could take up to 21 days. The disease lasts anywhere from two weeks to a month after that, and includes fever, chills, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, headache, body aches and other persistent pain – “like a weaker version of smallpox,” to quote Fox 5 NY.

“If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider,” the NYC health department said. “A person is contagious until all sores have healed, and a new layer of skin has formed, which can take two to four weeks.”

As we have come to expect, the continued focus on monkeypox in some areas of the country appears to be a ploy to get more people “vaccinated” for the disease.

Officials are pushing a jab from Jynneos that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent “smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk,” according to the FDA’s website.

The doses of Jynneos are administered four weeks apart, and demand is supposedly “high” coupled with a “low” supply. Because of this, NYC has requested more of the injections from the federal government, with appointments for getting shot opening up on Tuesday, July 12.

“Cases that are confirmed positive for orthopoxvirus are considered probable monkeypox cases because of the rarity of all orthopoxviruses, generally, and the presentation of symptoms, in confirmed orthopoxvirus cases, being consistent with monkeypox,” stated the New York state health department website.

“Confirmed orthopoxvirus cases, or probable monkeypox cases, may be further confirmed as monkeypox through CDC testing.”

In the comment section at Natural News, one person suggested that monkeypox might just be “a price to pay for doing what God told them not to do.”

“Look what happened in the days of Noah and Lot?” this same person added. “Combine the COVID death shots with even more poison shots for monkeypox and you can see where this is all headed.”

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Fox5NY.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.