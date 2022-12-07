WHO converging on Dec. 5-7 to discuss new “Pandemic Treaty” that would unleash a global medical dictatorship

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has officially converged for the next several days to discuss the conceptual zero draft of its proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”

From Dec. 5-7, 2022, WHO officials will refine their scheme to erase national sovereignty and stamp out all remaining traces of personal freedom around the world – all in the name of keeping people “safe” against disease threats like “covid,” of course.

Describing it as a “sneak attack” similar to the 1941 surprise attack against the United States via Pearl Harbor, James Roguski on his Substack blog says the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty takes direct aim at “our personal freedoms and national sovereignty” – and it is “hiding in plain sight,” he says.

As with many other things these days, the Pandemic Treaty uses “public health” as an excuse to separate people from their rights and freedoms. We already got a small taste of what is in store during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” – and much worse is on the way if the Pandemic Treaty becomes a reality.

“These meetings are a direct assault upon the national sovereignty of EVERY NATION ON EARTH!” Roguski warns. (Related: Check out this episode of the Health Ranger Report’s Situation Update to learn more about how the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty will unleash a global medical dictatorship.)

Current conceptual draft of Pandemic Treaty a “blatant power and money grab”

As these meetings take place this week, the public can watch them here via livestream.

Because of time zone variances, many of them take place very, very early in the morning for people living in the United States.

The plan at these meetings is to hone all remaining rough edges in the draft proposal so an official final draft can be proposed to the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024.

“They have also clearly stated that they want the proposed ‘Pandemic Treaty’ to be legally binding,” Roguski says.

“The current ‘Conceptual Zero Draft’ of the proposed ‘Pandemic Treaty’ is a blatant POWER AND MONEY GRAB.”

A summary of the issues being discussed includes the following bullet points:

• Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex

• Ministry of Truth

• One Health

• Financial Intermediary Funds

• Build Bigger Bureaucracy

• Oversight and Compliance

“Please realize that this is not a treaty,” Roguski further says. “This is a business opportunity for the Pharmaceutical, Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).”

Unfortunately for all members of the United Nations, all resolutions, including this one, are automatically binding the moment they are implemented – “no signature or ratification is necessary.”

Americans are urged to contact their representatives to oppose any and all attempts at forcing a Pandemic Treaty on our country.

“This seems like a war of attrition but the “Lord is God and it is He that made us and not we ourselves; we are His people, and the sheep of his pasture,” wrote a commenter who did just that, citing Psalm 100:3. “These world destroyers will be reckoned with.”

“Declare your home to be a sanctuary home from the WHO, CDC, NIH, UN, and any other of that ilk,” suggested another. “I’m taking people and teaching them to be self-reliant – no need for gubmint or the food that they taint.”

Another wrote that the “carbon” the globalists are trying to eradicate in their global warming crusade, which coincides with the Pandemic Treaty push, is humans.

“The c-19 bio-gene editing injections are intended for global population reduction by 2030 reflecting deaths, fetal demise, lower birth rates, cancers, suicides and disabilities, starvation, guillotine deaths, rioting, staged shootings, decay of mental health, censorship, and lack of ethical doctors.”

More of the latest news about the WHO’s push for global control via the Pandemic Treaty can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

