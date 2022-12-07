WHO converging on Dec. 5-7 to discuss new “Pandemic Treaty” that would unleash a global medical dictatorship

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has officially converged for the next several days to discuss the conceptual zero draft of its proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”

From Dec. 5-7, 2022, WHO officials will refine their scheme to erase national sovereignty and stamp out all remaining traces of personal freedom around the world – all in the name of keeping people “safe” against disease threats like “covid,” of course.

Describing it as a “sneak attack” similar to the 1941 surprise attack against the United States via Pearl Harbor, James Roguski on his Substack blog says the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty takes direct aim at “our personal freedoms and national sovereignty” – and it is “hiding in plain sight,” he says.

As with many other things these days, the Pandemic Treaty uses “public health” as an excuse to separate people from their rights and freedoms. We already got a small taste of what is in store during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” – and much worse is on the way if the Pandemic Treaty becomes a reality.

“These meetings are a direct assault upon the national sovereignty of EVERY NATION ON EARTH!” Roguski warns. (Related: Check out this episode of the Health Ranger Report’s Situation Update to learn more about how the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty will unleash a global medical dictatorship.)

Current conceptual draft of Pandemic Treaty a “blatant power and money grab”

As these meetings take place this week, the public can watch them here via livestream.

Because of time zone variances, many of them take place very, very early in the morning for people living in the United States.

The plan at these meetings is to hone all remaining rough edges in the draft proposal so an official final draft can be proposed to the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024.

“They have also clearly stated that they want the proposed ‘Pandemic Treaty’ to be legally binding,” Roguski says.

“The current ‘Conceptual Zero Draft’ of the proposed ‘Pandemic Treaty’ is a blatant POWER AND MONEY GRAB.”

A summary of the issues being discussed includes the following bullet points:

• Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex
• Ministry of Truth
• One Health
• Financial Intermediary Funds
• Build Bigger Bureaucracy
• Oversight and Compliance

“Please realize that this is not a treaty,” Roguski further says. “This is a business opportunity for the Pharmaceutical, Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).”

Unfortunately for all members of the United Nations, all resolutions, including this one, are automatically binding the moment they are implemented – “no signature or ratification is necessary.”

Americans are urged to contact their representatives to oppose any and all attempts at forcing a Pandemic Treaty on our country.

“This seems like a war of attrition but the “Lord is God and it is He that made us and not we ourselves; we are His people, and the sheep of his pasture,” wrote a commenter who did just that, citing Psalm 100:3. “These world destroyers will be reckoned with.”

“Declare your home to be a sanctuary home from the WHO, CDC, NIH, UN, and any other of that ilk,” suggested another. “I’m taking people and teaching them to be self-reliant – no need for gubmint or the food that they taint.”

Another wrote that the “carbon” the globalists are trying to eradicate in their global warming crusade, which coincides with the Pandemic Treaty push, is humans.

“The c-19 bio-gene editing injections are intended for global population reduction by 2030 reflecting deaths, fetal demise, lower birth rates, cancers, suicides and disabilities, starvation, guillotine deaths, rioting, staged shootings, decay of mental health, censorship, and lack of ethical doctors.”

More of the latest news about the WHO’s push for global control via the Pandemic Treaty can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

JamesRoguski.substack.com

Radio.NaturalNews.com

WHO.int

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.