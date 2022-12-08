10 Most SURPRISING and DANGEROUS ingredients in vaccines, and the industry’s poor explanations for why they’re used

Are you aware that blood, cells, and organ tissue from cows, eagles, dogs, ferrets, chickens, and yes, human abortions, are used to manufacture the world’s most deadly vaccines? That’s why they’re called “dirty vaccines.” Most natural health advocates already know about thimerosal, which is 50 percent mercury, that crosses the blood-brain barrier thanks to the inclusion of aluminum (linked to dementia), found in multi-dose flu shots. But it gets much, much worse. What most people are not aware of are the surprising ingredients that, if found in food or beverages, most folks would use common sense and judgment to avoid at all costs.

These scary ingredients and volatile substances are termed “excipients,” “adjuvants” and “preservatives” by the vaccine industrial complex to keep the injected from having well-warranted concern and dismay.

No, vaccines are not “safe and effective,” and they never were. That myth has surely been debunked, especially now with those dreaded clot shots for Covid. People like to talk about cigarettes being so dangerous and damaging for your health, but vaccines are even worse. Why are these dangerous ingredients used in vaccines, and what health damage in the short and long term do these “excipients” and “adjuvants” inflict?

Did you know that almost every childhood allergy is tied to vaccine ingredients? This requires careful consideration. No medical doctor ever points towards vaccines when addressing childhood allergies, asthma, skin problems like psoriasis and eczema, or severe, life-threatening allergic reactions to certain antibiotics (yes, antibiotics are found in some vaccines).

Even peanut oil antigen is STILL present in many vaccines, and has been used since the 1960s. Did the school nurse fail to inform you? Just because peanut oil fails to “show up” in the final vaccine product or the warning inserts, doesn’t mean residuals are not found in the vaccine. Peanut oil is a “growth medium” used to grow the bacteria and viruses, like with the MMR jab and most flu shots. Got peanut allergies?

10 Most surprising and dangerous ingredients in vaccines, and the chronic health carnage inflicted by them

#1. Monosodium Glutamate – Found in vaccines for Adenovirus, certain flu shots, Vericella (chicken pox), and MMRV — used as a “preservative” and “stabilizer.” MSG is a concentrated salt that can give infants brain damage, and becomes a neurotoxin when injected, even in miniscule amounts, because it bypasses digestion.

#2. Human Serum Albumin – supposedly used to “prevent immunogens from adhering to the injection vial walls.”

#3. Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (a dog’s cell protein) – in flu shots, to grow flu viruses instead of fertilized hen’s eggs.

#4. Human Abortion Cells (MRC5) – unethical procedures are used to manufacture vaccines using cells derived from human fetuses aborted decades ago.

#5. Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle (Medium) – used in the Rotavirus vaccine.

#6. Squalene – found in flu shots.

#7. Embalming fluid – formaldehyde is found in most flu shots and the Anthrax jab.

#8. Polysorbate 80 – found in DTaP, Hep B, most flu shots, and HPV – used as surfactant to increase the solubility of one agent into another. Polysorbate 80 is derived from sorbitol using a chemical reaction, and can cause IBS because it metabolizes very slowly. Health concerns from consuming or injecting polysorbate 80 are linked to cancer (due to ethylene oxide and 1,4 dioxane), skin allergies, developmental toxicity, reproductive toxicity.

#9. African Green Monkey Kidney (vero cells) – harvested from infected, diseased primates – used in polio vaccines – used to propagate the virus over decades.

#10. Deadly porcine pathogen Circovirus – found in Rotateq Rotavirus jabs – Porcine circovirus DNA is a contaminant of an enzyme obtained from pig’s pancreas. No explanation has ever been given as to why this highly dangerous contaminant is purposely put in rotavirus vaccines.

Where do you think the expression “dirty vaccines” comes from? Now you know. Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on dangerous ingredients STILL being purposely put into vaccines today.

S.D. Wells

