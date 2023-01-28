Paul Offit pens letter to NEJM calling for immediate end to COVID “boosters”

One of the most outspoken proponents of vaccines is not okay with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “booster” shots, saying that they are ineffective at protecting against the latest disease “variants.”
Paul Offit for Profit of the Vaccine Education Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia wrote a perspective letter for the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) explaining why, from a scientific perspective, COVID boosters are a no-go.
If you know Offit’s history, it might shock you that he is actually coming forward to go against one of them. This is the same guy who infamously stated that a newborn baby could take 10,000 vaccine injections at once and be just fine.
There must really be something wrong with these boosters, in other words, for Offit to dare speak out against them. (Related: Offit has been speaking out against COVID boosters a lot lately.)
“On June 28, 2022, researchers from Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna presented data on their bivalent vaccines to the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (of which I am a member),” Offit wrote. “The results were underwhelming.”
“Bivalent boosters resulted in levels of neutralizing antibodies against BA.1 that were only 1.5 to 1.75 times as high as those achieved with monovalent boosters. Previous experience with the companies’ vaccines suggested that this difference was unlikely to be clinically significant.”
Don’t get boosted – there’s no point
According to Offit, COVID variants and subvariants are mutating so rapidly that by the time a new booster shot comes out, it is already obsolete. When people take these outdated injections, they are not gaining any further protection.
Evidence also suggests that each subsequent booster renders the immune system worse off than it was previously. They trigger production of the wrong antibodies, for one, and they also provoke the formation of vaccine-induced AIDS.
Offit did not address any of this subject in his letter, but he did point out that the injections do not work as claimed. Regulators determined, based on available data, that there is “no significant difference in neutralization of any SARS-CoV-2 variant” between the boosted and the non-boosted, which means the shots are useless.
Another study also found that “ZBA.5 [neutralizing-antibody] titers were comparable following monovalent and bivalent mRNA boosters,” meaning the boosted and the non-boosted have the same protection – or non-protection, depending on how you look at it.
The reason for this is more than likely immune imprinting, according to Offit, which simply means that the first injection series primed recipients’ immune systems to ward off the “ancestral” strain of COVID.
“They therefore probably responded to epitopes shared by BA.4 and BA.5 and the ancestral strain, rather than to new epitopes on BA.4 and BA.5,” he explained.
To be clear, Offit is still a proponent of vaccines, including the initial round of mRNA injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. He still claims these injections are helpful, even though evidence shows that people who take them are getting sick and dying suddenly.
Offit has not become an “anti-vaxxer,” to put it another way. This is merely the first time we know of that he has spoken out against a vaccine injection, which speaks volumes about its uselessness.
“… I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains that might disappear a few months later,” is how he concludes his letter, still urging the public to get injected with the initial round – which we would not advise based on everything that is currently known about these deadly shots.
To learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of COVID injections, visit Vaccines.news.
Ethan Huff
