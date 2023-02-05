CDC surveillance program allows government to track unvaccinated people when they see their doctors, go to the hospital

Exclusive video footage and bombshell federal government records show that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now actively tracking people who just said no to covid “vaccination.”

Whenever an unvaccinated patient goes to a doctor or hospital, a new CDC program keeps track of his or her every move. This was revealed during a Sept. 14-15, 2021, virtual Zoom meeting of the federal government’s ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee, which includes representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

During that meeting, the committee discussed the implementation of new categories of ICD-10 codes to mark people as “Unvaccinated for COVID-19,” “Partially Vaccinated for COVID-19,” and “Other underimmunization status” – watch the video below:

First created by the World Health Organization (WHO), the ICD-10 coding system is used by doctors every day to categorize different types of patients. These codes are routinely used by health insurance companies for billing purposes, and are maintained by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Within ICD-10 codes are ICD-10CM codes, which are reportedly now being used by the CDC for tracking purposes. The “CM,” in this context, specifically designates people who are partially or entirely unvaccinated for covid. (Related: Remember when the CDC’s smartphone app was found to contain hidden Russian software disguised as part of the app?)

If you’re unvaccinated, the government probably knows about it

It was made very clear during that Zoom meeting call that the new codes are needed specifically to “track” unvaccinated people. Even people who had previously been jabbed with some covid injections but suffered side effects and stopped are to be tracked within the program.

According to a document published on the CMS federal government website, the new tracking codes for the unvaccinated and the partially vaccinated started being used in April 2022.

ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee staffer Dr. David Berglund, MD, read from page 194 of a CDC Topic Packet the following information pertaining to this – you can hear him speak in the above video:

“During the current time of the COVID-19 pandemic, immunizations have provided protection for many people, but there is interest in being able to track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized. At the current time, this is a significant modifiable risk factor for morbidity and mortality, and of interest for clinical reasons, as well as of value for public health. NCHS is proposing creation of codes for unvaccinated for COVID-19, and for partially vaccinated for COVID-19.”

NCHS, in this context, refers to the National Center for Health Statistics, a federal government division of the CDC.

An NIH government website further states about ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes that they “tell the story of each patient encounter, describe etiologies of the disease process, explain the complications of care, provide a basis for medical necessity, support coverage for payment purposes, identify incidence of disease, and support statistical tracking for healthcare practices, as well as provide disease state information on medical practices across the continuum of care.”

“The lesson here is this: stay far, far away from all doctors and hospitals,” suggested someone on Twitter about how to avoid being tracked by the government like this.

“These people are criminals and should be prosecuted for this tracking of unvaccinated people,” suggested another. “I am so angry now, even more so than when my doctor’s nurse asked me if I was vaccinated. I suspected this was going to happen and I told her she had no right to ask me about that.”

Ethan Huff

