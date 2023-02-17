Indoor pets DYING around contaminated Ohio train derailment incident

Happy, Healthy, HempCats and other indoor pets in and around East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and controlled explosion, are getting sick and, in some cases, dying due to exposure to toxic fumes.

One family in East Palestine lost their cat Leo, who developed labored breathing following the incident. It did not take long after that for Leo to pass, presumably from vinyl chloride poisoning.

“When we got here, I noticed that he was having a hard time breathing,” said Andrea Belden and Zack Cramer to local Ohio CBS affiliate WKBN. “It was very fast. It was very labored. His heart rate was up. I thought that he was just having a panic attack.”

Belden and Cramer gave little Leo food and water before letting him sleep. The next morning, they found that he had not moved at all throughout the night, prompting them to take him to the vet.

“They thought he was having an asthma attack, then they started to tell me, ‘Well, it seems to be a run-of-the-mill congestive heart failure,’” Belden revealed about the details of Leo’s passing.

Leo had developed fluid around his heart that animal doctors attempted to remove, but to no avail. The feline’s liver enzymes were also seven times their normal rate.

“When a cat has congestive heart failure, as was explained to us by the vet, that doesn’t affect the liver whatsoever,” Belden and Cramer said.

(Related: Area residents near the derailment site are seething with anger over the government’s downplaying of the severity of the chemical release.)

Vet confirms local cat’s sudden death “could be due to vinyl chloride gases”

After Leo’s passing, the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty Clinic where he was treated released a statement explaining that the cat’s sudden death “could be due to vinyl chloride gases,” which were released during a “controlled explosion” of the derailed train.

“They said, well, it must have been vinyl chloride poisoning that exacerbated his heart condition because they think that he had a genetic heart condition beforehand that was underlying that may not have been triggered without the vinyl chloride,” Belden added.

The costs associated with treating Leo amounted to $10,000, which Belden and Cramer are now attempting to get back from Norfolk Southern. So far, the company is refusing to reimburse them.

“Norfolk Southern told me that that was not an emergency and that was not something that they were going to look at right now or reimburse for right now,” Belden explained. “But they were going to go ahead and entertain that in the future if I file a damaged property claim.”

Numerous other reports have emerged throughout the region about dead foxes, fish, chickens, and other animals. All of them exhibited symptoms of toxic exposure, suggesting a mass die-off event is occurring.

The fact that even indoor animals are suffering and dying points to the severity of this incident, which is one of the most environmentally destructive incidents to ever occur in the country.

“BlackRock, Vanguard, and JPMorgan are the largest holders in Norfolk Southern,” one commenter wrote about the situation. “They’ll take a hit on that investment as Norfolk is liable. I wonder if they have lobbyists to help?”

“Not if this brings in ‘disaster funds,’” responded another.

“Anyone who lives near the river should be grabbing gallons of that stuff so it can be sent to an independent inspector,” expressed someone else. “Video document everything.”

“Why aren’t we seeing this on the news?” asked another person about the alleged media blackout taking place.

Want to keep up with the latest news about the Ohio train derailment? You can do so at Disaster.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

NaturalNews.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Relating Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.