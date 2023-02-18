World’s 11 most powerful NATURAL ANTIBIOTICS that won’t kill your good gut bacteria

The main reason the majority of Americans do not believe in taking supplements and natural herbs regularly hinges on their faith in their medical doctor’s advice, whose learning comes from colleges funded by Big Pharma, that made sure nutrition education was removed from “medicine” curriculum almost entirely, over a century ago. It’s all part of the Hidden History of Medicine, in a free download from Natural News.

Yet, your first line of defense against infections and illnesses is boosting your own immune system with natural remedies and indigenous cures. People need to stay on their game at all times and super-boost their immune system with Mother Nature’s gifts. You see, medical doctors don’t make any money if you stay healthy, for the most part, or even if you get sick, and then take natural antibiotics for healing, since they’re not patentable and they don’t make you sicker by just covering up symptoms, like prescription medications do. There’s the rub.

The worst part about prescription antibiotics is they kill your good gut bacteria, known as flora. Your gut is a very balanced microbiome, if you eat clean food mostly and supplement, where the good gut bacteria consists of about 85%, and the bad bacteria at around 15%. When a medical doctor’s patient takes antibiotics, it ALL gets wiped out. If the patient happens to be suffering from a viral infection instead, the doctor just sets up the patient for a very dangerous outcome, by decimating the immune system’s biological “seat.”

That’s why it’s important to stock up on natural remedies and natural antibiotics. They are not expensive, especially compared to medical bills (and getting sicker from not healing in the first place). Plus, they are preventative medicine to keep you from getting sick in the first place.

Here are the world’s 11 most powerful natural antibiotics that medical doctors are never allowed to discuss as treatment or preventative medicine

#1. Garlic

#2. Apple cider vinegar

#3. Ginger

#4. Horseradish root

#5. Onion

#6. Habanero peppers

#7. Oregano oil

#8. Turmeric

#9. Echinacea (Herb)

#10. Raw honey

#11. Colloidal Silver

Garlic cloves are easy to find and amazing for the human immune system, and they serve as an antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal agent. Garlic contains a compound called allicin that’s a potent antibiotic that was used by the Egyptians, Romans, Greeks and ancient Chinese to combat sicknesses, including the common cold. Allicin is released when the garlic cloves are crushed or chewed.

Colloidal silver is even more effective than traditional antibiotics, and that’s why Big Pharma has viciously attacked it, saying it turns people silver (some guy drank whole bottles of it all day once). Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks used silver over a millennium ago for various illnesses and to fight infections, and it doesn’t harm your liver or kidneys, like prescription antibiotics can.

Ever heard of superbugs? They are infections people often get in hospitals when they have open wounds and hygiene leaves something to be desired. Apple cider vinegar, also known as ACV, eradicates methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (staph infection) and resistant Escherichia coli (E-coli). These are infections that can spread rapidly and kill people. Often times, medical doctors sling antibiotics at them, which can add to the high morbidity rates.

ACV penetrates microbial cell membranes, significantly reducing their ability to spread and infect the human body. ACV is made from alcoholic fermentation of apples, sugar, and yeast, and the acetic acid has potent antimicrobial properties (according to scientific studies published by NIH) and high potency for defeating antibiotic-resistant microbes. That’s why Big Pharma will NOT tell you about ACV when you’re in the hospital dying from superbug infections. Can you say allopathic population control without coughing into your Covid mask?

Oil of oregano is one of nature’s most powerful medicines. One of the most potent remedies in the world, oregano oil beats down viruses and knocks back allergies to pollen. Produced from the perennial herb oregano, the oil is loaded with antioxidants that annihilate the free radicals that cause cancer. Pharmaceutical companies wish they could patent it.

Tune your internet dial to NaturalMedicine.news for more tips on how to use natural remedies for preventative medicine and for healing, instead of succumbing to Big Pharma for prescription antibiotics that cover up symptoms to deeper rooted ailments.

S.D. Wells

