STATISTICAL FACT: You’re far more likely to die from covid “vaccines” than from covid itself

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.They apparently did not mean to do this but government officials in the United Kingdom have accidentally admitted that the risk of death from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” is far higher than the risk of dying from covid itself.

The data shows that eight times as many people died from the lethal injections in the six-month period following the launch of Operation Warp Speed than died from “covid” over the course of 18 months starting in March 2020.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, it is abundantly clear that Fauci Flu shots never should have been allowed to stay on the market. Had government officials been honest from the beginning about all this, thousands, if not millions, of lives could have been saved.

To tell the truth, though, would have cut into Big Pharma’s bottom line – and we simply cannot have that. Money is the only thing that matters to the pharmakeia-peddling globalists that are using these deaths jabs to cull the masses. (Related: The reason they’re not conducting autopsies on post-jab dead bodies is because they know it would expose the “vaccine” scam.)

Just about everything we were told concerning covid was a lie

Another thing the data shows is that government officials were lying about covid deaths. The vast majority of these deaths were actually caused by other things such as dementia, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, chronic neurological disease, and heart disease – but instead, they blamed “covid.”

This further skewed the numbers, at least early on, to suggest that “covid” is the real threat and that the “vaccines” help to minimize that threat. The reality is that the opposite is true: “covid” is nothing to worry about, but the jabs certainly are.

“When you consider that testing was compulsory in hospitals, despite it not being written in law, and they used the PCR test notorious for producing false positives, it’s not hard to see how the Government managed to mix tens of thousands of people who actually died of other causes into the Covid-19 death statistics,” reported The Exposé about this fudging of the numbers.

It took a lot of inquiries, including numerous Freedom of Information requests, to get to the bottom of this deception. It also took an independent analysis and assessment of the data to reach an accurate conclusion about the true primary cause of death throughout the scamdemic: the “vaccines.”

The latest dataset published on Feb. 21, 2023, confirms that covid jabs massively increase a person’s risk of death – by 276 percent, in fact. Mortality rates among the unvaccinated, meanwhile, are the lowest out of every demographic.

“As I see it now that we know the consequences for all untried, untested and unproven vaccines, if any medically trained person tries to stick me with a needle, he or she will accidentally get a broken neck,” one incensed commenter wrote in response to the news.

“It is no more than intentional state-sponsored murder to apply anything like these covid vaxxes again, and the vaxxed to me are too stupid to somehow realize the vaxx and boosters are going to save them. That is also why I should not have to pay anything for this! The vaxxed knowingly injected themselves and should pay for their own healthcare going forward.”

Another commenter expressed worry that perhaps “chemtrails,” which are produced during geoengineering spraying operations, are laced with covid or some other toxic chemical designed to sicken whoever breathes them.

“In Yorkshire U.K., we are chemtrailed on a regular basis,” this person wrote. “There should be a culling of all useless MPs.”

The latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.