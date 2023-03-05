STATISTICAL FACT: You’re far more likely to die from covid “vaccines” than from covid itself

They apparently did not mean to do this but government officials in the United Kingdom have accidentally admitted that the risk of death from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” is far higher than the risk of dying from covid itself.

The data shows that eight times as many people died from the lethal injections in the six-month period following the launch of Operation Warp Speed than died from “covid” over the course of 18 months starting in March 2020.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, it is abundantly clear that Fauci Flu shots never should have been allowed to stay on the market. Had government officials been honest from the beginning about all this, thousands, if not millions, of lives could have been saved.

To tell the truth, though, would have cut into Big Pharma’s bottom line – and we simply cannot have that. Money is the only thing that matters to the pharmakeia-peddling globalists that are using these deaths jabs to cull the masses. (Related: The reason they’re not conducting autopsies on post-jab dead bodies is because they know it would expose the “vaccine” scam.)

Just about everything we were told concerning covid was a lie

Another thing the data shows is that government officials were lying about covid deaths. The vast majority of these deaths were actually caused by other things such as dementia, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, chronic neurological disease, and heart disease – but instead, they blamed “covid.”

This further skewed the numbers, at least early on, to suggest that “covid” is the real threat and that the “vaccines” help to minimize that threat. The reality is that the opposite is true: “covid” is nothing to worry about, but the jabs certainly are.

“When you consider that testing was compulsory in hospitals, despite it not being written in law, and they used the PCR test notorious for producing false positives, it’s not hard to see how the Government managed to mix tens of thousands of people who actually died of other causes into the Covid-19 death statistics,” reported The Exposé about this fudging of the numbers.

It took a lot of inquiries, including numerous Freedom of Information requests, to get to the bottom of this deception. It also took an independent analysis and assessment of the data to reach an accurate conclusion about the true primary cause of death throughout the scamdemic: the “vaccines.”

The latest dataset published on Feb. 21, 2023, confirms that covid jabs massively increase a person’s risk of death – by 276 percent, in fact. Mortality rates among the unvaccinated, meanwhile, are the lowest out of every demographic.

“As I see it now that we know the consequences for all untried, untested and unproven vaccines, if any medically trained person tries to stick me with a needle, he or she will accidentally get a broken neck,” one incensed commenter wrote in response to the news.

“It is no more than intentional state-sponsored murder to apply anything like these covid vaxxes again, and the vaxxed to me are too stupid to somehow realize the vaxx and boosters are going to save them. That is also why I should not have to pay anything for this! The vaxxed knowingly injected themselves and should pay for their own healthcare going forward.”

Another commenter expressed worry that perhaps “chemtrails,” which are produced during geoengineering spraying operations, are laced with covid or some other toxic chemical designed to sicken whoever breathes them.

“In Yorkshire U.K., we are chemtrailed on a regular basis,” this person wrote. “There should be a culling of all useless MPs.”

The latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

