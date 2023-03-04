Canada waging war on Dr. Charles Hoffe for speaking out publicly against covid “vaccines”

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.One of the first medical professionals to be targeted and hunted down by the medical establishment for using a D-Dimer test to prove Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” damage, Dr. Charles Hoffe is once again speaking out about the dangers of getting covid injected.

The southern British Columbia-based emergency room and family doctor says he has seen an influx of vaccine-damaged patients ever since the launch of Operation Warp Speed. A whistleblower of sorts, Hoffe continues to tell it like it is at much risk to his life and livelihood.

“We were told that this was safety tested,” Hoffe says about the injection. “Normally, it takes five to 10 years to say whether some new treatment is safe. And when it’s a completely new technology, they would need longer than that. This was completely new technology, so the fact that they rolled it out so fast gave a lot of people grounds for concern.”

“We were assured that this had gone through all of the normal safety testing, which, of course, was completely untrue. We were literally falsely assured of their safety and their effectiveness. And because people want to be able to trust the media and the government, they believed. But I had my doubts, and so I was watching carefully.”

(Related: In 2021, Hoffe warned that most people who get “vaccinated” for covid will die of heart failure within a few years.)

Many of Hoffe’s patients developed severe neurological problems after getting jabbed

Almost immediately after the Trump administration unleashed the covid injections, Hoffe began to see firsthand the neurological problems they cause. Hoffe had just returned from a vacation in South Africa when this spate of injuries started to emerge, and it shocked him.

“I was quite alarmed that these people had serious neurological side effects that had not resolved, and they were showing no signs of resolution,” he says. “And I was deeply concerned that these shots were clearly not as safe as we had been told and that other doctors weren’t even reporting them.”

Some of the earliest signs of a problem were patients showing pronounced dizziness, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), light and sound sensitivity, and bodily weakness. Then came the electric shock-life feelings down their limbs, as well as pain and nerve palsy in some.

“I have never seen so many serious side effects from any treatment, let alone a vaccine,” Hoffe says. “Vaccines are a treatment given to healthy people to keep them well. There should be zero tolerance for causing harm.”

Of the 900 or so patients of Hoffe’s who got injected, at least six of them developed serious neurological side effects with no signs of resolution. Some of them went to see other doctors during Hoffe’s holiday absence to seek help, only to find that there are no known solutions to this jab damage.

Hoffe then took it upon himself to contact 18 medical colleagues in his area to inquire about what they were seeing with their patients. He was issued a gag order by local health authorities and was also threatened by the College of Physicians and Surgeons to keep quiet, or else.

“I realized that, obviously, there was a big cover-up happening here,” Hoffe says about what he ended up learning throughout this horrific saga.

“It was absolutely astounding that doctors were no longer allowed to use their scientific knowledge or their medical acumen to assess what was going on in their own patients. This is not medicine. This is not science. This is medical tyranny.”

The latest news about the covid wars can be found at Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RAIRFoundation.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Topics

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.