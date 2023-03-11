Excess deaths in Australia off the charts following covid “vaccines” – highest in 80 years

One of the most “fully vaccinated” countries in the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has now earned the title of also being the sickest and most death-prone society in the world.

That country is Australia, which now has an excess mortality rate that is greater than that of any other country in the world over the last 80 years – and by a longshot.

Australia’s “reward” for obeying the (mis)guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) is an extra 174,000 deaths in 2022, which is 12 percent higher than what was predicted by the experts.

According to data from the Actuaries Institute, Australia’s excess death increase is the most substantial ever in recorded history.

Karen Cutter from the Institute’s Covid-19 mortality working group said that the current levels of death Down Under are “not within normal levels of fluctuation in non-pandemic times.”

“Firstly, mortality risk is higher subsequent to an acute Covid infection, and most Australians have now had Covid-19,” she said, adding that even the Institute believes the so-called “virus” played a direct role in all these deaths – including those that were not even directly attributed to “covid.”

(Related: Earlier figures from last fall showed a 63 percent birth rate reduction in Australia due to covid injections.)

U.K. residents similarly dying in excess due to widespread covid jab uptake

While vaccine side effects were not explicitly cited as a reason for Australia’s increased mortality rates, it is obvious from the data and the timing of the spike that Aussies really started dying after the launch of Operation Warp Speed.

Australia was one of the first countries to comply with social distancing, masking, and later “vaccination” guidelines, earning praise from billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates who pat the country’s leaders on the back for imposing these harsh restrictions throughout the scamdemic.

Now, Aussies everywhere are developing jab-related health problems such as heart inflammation (i.e., myocarditis and pericarditis). The same goes for many fully jabbed residents of the United Kingdom who are similarly getting sick and dying in excess.

In 2022, the U.K. recorded nearly 40,000 excess deaths, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

As always, the authorities want everyone to believe that all this death is because of “long covid,” a made-up excuse that serves as a cover for all the jab damage that continues to manifest.

“Ethical doctors are not baffled by this, and neither are the scientists,” one commenter wrote on a story about how doctors in both Australia and the U.K. are reportedly baffled by all this excess death.

“This was and is genocide, and all those administering and promoting the jab should be prosecuted for violating the Nuremberg Code and punished to the extreme.”

Another responded that it is unlikely any of these criminals against humanity will be punished in their own courts. It will likely take an international court or tribunal to deal with these monsters in the way they deserve.

“Australia is the most compliant country on earth,” suggested another. “The Aussie larrikins is a myth – ‘always the same, always the opposite.’”

“They have the highest prices paid on the planet for drugs, so they also have the best drug market on the planet. It’s the most heavily corrupted country with drug trafficking and money laundering, and the most heavily drugged youth especially on earth. In that sense, they’re ‘larrikins,’ BUT it’s all the wealthiest most well-respected members of the community who run the racket, and who have organized it to being the most expensive price point on earth – ‘privatized taxation without representation.’”

More of the latest news about dangerous and ineffective covid jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

