People injected with COVID-19 vaccines are shedding and transmitting GRAPHENE to the unvaccinated, warns doctor

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.Even the unvaccinated are not safe from the dangers of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

According to a doctor, COVID-19-vaccinated people are shedding graphene and transmitting it to the unvaccinated. He warned that this is a cause for concern because graphene has been linked to blood clots.

Biomedical Clinics Medical Director Dr. Philippe van Welbergen was one of the first to warn people about the damage COVID-19 vaccines are causing to people’s blood. In 2022, he released images of blood samples under the microscope.

In a July 2021 interview on Loving Life TV, a South African community channel, van Welbergen shared that he took blood samples from his patients when they started complaining about alarming symptoms such as chronic fatigue, dizziness, memory issues and sometimes paralysis and late onset of heavy menstruation among women 60 and older.

Testing revealed that the blood from van Welbergen’s patients had unusual tube-like structures and some particles which lit up. Their blood also had many damaged cells, with only a few healthy cells visible.

Data confirms presence of graphene in people’s blood

Data has confirmed that the tube-like structures are graphene, which can cause unique interactions with blood proteins and biological membranes and can lead to severe effects like thrombogenicity and immune cell activation.

Following his shocking discovery, van Welbergen became a regular guest on Loving Life TV. In his appearances, the doctor revealed details about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He also gave updates on how the vaccines damaged the blood of the vaccinated over time. The doctor also talked about the pandemic situation in both the U.K. and South Africa.

On Feb. 12, 2022, van Welbergen returned as a guest on Loving Life TV and he released images of his latest slides of blood samples. The live stream was lengthy and the channel released it in two parts. (Related: Researcher sounds alarm after finding PARASITES, nanobots and graphene in COVID-19 vaccines.)

In the first part, van Welbergen answered questions from the audience. In the second part, he presented and explained the images of the latest blood slides.

The slides revealed that the unvaccinated patients have been “infected with vaccine toxins through shedding.”

In one image, van Welbergen showed typical healthy red blood cells as seen with a microscope. The image showed what blood should look like, with no coagulation or foreign objects in it.

The next image was from someone injected with the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The blood was coagulated and the misshapen red blood cells were clumped together.

In one slide, van Welbergen encircled a healthy red blood cell sitting alongside the graphene fibers. One slide also showed the size of the graphene fibers in relation to the size of a red blood cell. Some fibers were large enough to block capillaries.

Other slides also showed that the graphene fibers are hollow and contain red blood cells.

Several weeks before the channel released the video, van Welbergen started noticing a magnetic or electrical polarity effect on different sides of the graphene fibers.

The doctor explained that this behavior hasn’t been observed before, but is now being seen in almost every sample following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He warned that this unusual behavior suggests how “these things have changed, their reaction with surrounding blood cells has changed.”

Vaccinated adults transmit graphene to unvaccinated children

Van Welbergen also talked about an image of a blood sample from an unvaccinated three-year-old child. He highlighted pieces or “shards” of graphene that formed due to “shedding,” meaning the graphene has been transmitted from vaccinated parents to their unvaccinated child.

Another image showed a blood sample from an eight-year-old unvaccinated child whose blood has been contaminated and destroyed by the transmission of graphene from vaccinated people around them. The doctor also presented an image of the child’s paralyzed right arm and upper right leg.

Van Welbergen’s presentation underscores the need to stop injecting people with COVID-19 vaccines.

Visit Vaccines.news to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and their many side effects.

Watch the video below to know more about graphene in COVID-19 vaccines.

Know more about graphene in COVID-19 vaccines

This video is from The TIME WE HAVE LEFT channel on Brighteon.com.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

Expose-News.com 1

Expose-News.com 2

LovingLifeTV.com

Rumble.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.