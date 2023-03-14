The Telegraph (U.K.) issues headline calling for arrest of covid lockdown health secretary Matt Hancock

Former United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock is in very hot water for his involvement in the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” conspiracy.

The Telegraph this week published a headline calling for Hancock to be arrested and thrown in prison “for wilful misconduct in public office,” citing the recent U.K. Lockdown Files leak exposing Hancock’s criminal activity throughout the scamdemic.

More than 100,000 private WhatsApp messages, in case you missed it, were brought to light showing that Hancock was engaged in mass deception, fraud, and criminal conspiracy against the people of Great Britain. Here is what Allison Pearson, the author of the Telegraph article in question, tweeted about Hancock and his ilk:

“Even at the height of WW2, Government never used propaganda to frighten its own people. This lot did. Kids killed themselves, mental health collapsed. Unforgivable. Matt Hancock should be arrested wilful misconduct in pub office.”

Care-home resident families to sue Matt Hancock for crimes against humanity

Pearson explains in her article that Hancock lied, as many other politicians at the time did, about hospitals supposedly overflowing with covid patients. This was intended to scare the public while bringing the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) to its knees under oppressive lockdowns.

Children “with special educational needs” were also used “as leverage” by Hancock and other political cronies, Pearson reveals. This is part of why she hopes Hancock will be brought before a Select Committee for investigation and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

“Personally, I would like to see him in jail for the vast hurt he has caused,” Pearson expressed about Hancock.

There are apparently a number of lawsuits in the works as well. The families of care-home residents who were impacted by Hancock’s criminality plan to sue him now that the WhatsApp messaging evidence has been unleashed.

“Today for the first time a major mainstream media (The Telegraph) in a Western country (UK) called for arrest and prosecution of health minister (Matt Hancock) for his Covid crimes,” said researcher and lecturer Dr. Eli David in a tweet about the matter.

“The first domino has fallen.”

The first domino has fallen indeed, and there are many more to follow. Hancock is just one covid crony among many who abused, tortured, and murdered members of the public with his medical fascism.

In the comments, someone wrote further that what Hancock and his ilk did throughout covid “was a despicable global attack by elite minorities in a class war for total control.”

Another wrote that what Hancock did amounts to terrorism in that the very definition of this word covers “the purposeful use of tactics meant to engender fear in a population to achieve specific responses, actions, etc.”

“Just exactly how are these people NOT worthy of domestic if not even international terrorism charges?” this same person asked. “I mean of course in addition to the charges of crimes against humanity.”

Someone else responded that just like how weapons are “deployed,” so was the control and fear narrative being peddled by Hancock and his ilk.

“Compliance, fear and submission of the populace was the obvious goal, which is CONTROL,” this person added. “This agenda, still being pushed is an evil attack on liberty.”

As to be expected, the American media, save for independent outlets like this one, is all but ignoring the Matt Hancock revelations and their implications for the rest of the covid criminals throughout the world who await justice.

Ethan Huff

