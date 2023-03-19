Unearthed emails from 2020 prove that covid PCR testing is a SCAM

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.The PCR tests that the government pushed on the masses during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” are nothing more than a scamunearthed emails show.

Prof. Martin Neil in September 2020 received a handful of anonymous emails that unequivocally prove the fraudulent nature of PCR tests, which were never designed to detect viruses.

“Some of the [test] sequences are found in the human genome itself,” one of the emails reads.

Further, the cycling threshold of PCR testing kits was almost uniformly set too high, resulting in lots of false positives. And were these kits ever even approved or certified for such testing in the first place? Absolutely not.

One of the biggest smoking guns is the gene sequencing that Dr. Christian Drosten used in his blueprint covid testing system, which was spread around the world. Drosten, the guy credited with inventing the screening system for covid, never isolated the virus nor even had access to it.

“Instead, he downloaded the virus RNA sequence from a Chinese database,” reports explain. “Drosten subsequently created the first commercially available RT-PCR screening kit based on this genome.”

“The Chinese researchers later claimed the isolated virus sample became unusable shortly after uploading the sequence so they destroyed all remains.”

(Related: How can PCR tests test for covid if covid has never even been isolated and proven to exist?)

PCR tests are fake, just like covid

Without access to the isolated virus, how was it possible for Drosten to obtain the full virus genome when selecting his primer sequences? And why is nobody else asking this question, let alone trying to answer it?

The anonymous emails explain that in addition to some of the primer sequences coming from the human genome itself, other portions of it come from an unknown source in seawater.

What this all means is that covid testing was fake – and the virus itself appears to have been fake as well. The entire thing was a psy-op designed to instill fear, paranoia, and obedience to the government.

Roughly two-and-a-half years ago when Neil first received these emails would have been a good time to tell the world about them – but sadly nobody did. The truth is that there is no novel and deadly coronavirus, and there never was, based on this smoking gun evidence.

Instead of the truth coming out, the powers that be kept it under wraps and continued pushing their fraudulent virus testing scam. Governments fearmongered about new “waves” of the virus, along with new “variants” that these very same tests were somehow detecting, even though none of the variants have ever been isolated, either.

Add to that the fact that the laboratories assessing covid test results completely abandoned the standard World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for identifying a positive test result and it becomes abundantly obvious that the entire charade was a scamdemic in every sense of the word.

“This evidence again pointed to the cross-reactivity and non-specificity of the PCR test,” writes Rhoda Wilson for The Exposé about what the emails revealed. “It looked to be designed to pick up, well, anything that you might want it to detect.”

“So, rather than find residue of SARS-CoV2 virus fragments perhaps it seemed to be quite brilliant at finding any coronavirus. Hence, maybe the test worked perfectly well but just not for the purpose, or in the way they told us it worked.”

Keep in mind that the common cold is a coronavirus, which means the tests were likely just picking up the seasonal sniffles, which were then used to scare and coerce people into getting “vaccinated,” which was clearly the plan all along.

Covid is arguably the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the world by the globalists. To learn more, visit Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.