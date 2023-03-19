Unearthed emails from 2020 prove that covid PCR testing is a SCAM

The PCR tests that the government pushed on the masses during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” are nothing more than a scam, unearthed emails show.

Prof. Martin Neil in September 2020 received a handful of anonymous emails that unequivocally prove the fraudulent nature of PCR tests, which were never designed to detect viruses.

“Some of the [test] sequences are found in the human genome itself,” one of the emails reads.

Further, the cycling threshold of PCR testing kits was almost uniformly set too high, resulting in lots of false positives. And were these kits ever even approved or certified for such testing in the first place? Absolutely not.

One of the biggest smoking guns is the gene sequencing that Dr. Christian Drosten used in his blueprint covid testing system, which was spread around the world. Drosten, the guy credited with inventing the screening system for covid, never isolated the virus nor even had access to it.

“Instead, he downloaded the virus RNA sequence from a Chinese database,” reports explain. “Drosten subsequently created the first commercially available RT-PCR screening kit based on this genome.”

“The Chinese researchers later claimed the isolated virus sample became unusable shortly after uploading the sequence so they destroyed all remains.”

(Related: How can PCR tests test for covid if covid has never even been isolated and proven to exist?)

PCR tests are fake, just like covid

Without access to the isolated virus, how was it possible for Drosten to obtain the full virus genome when selecting his primer sequences? And why is nobody else asking this question, let alone trying to answer it?

The anonymous emails explain that in addition to some of the primer sequences coming from the human genome itself, other portions of it come from an unknown source in seawater.

What this all means is that covid testing was fake – and the virus itself appears to have been fake as well. The entire thing was a psy-op designed to instill fear, paranoia, and obedience to the government.

Roughly two-and-a-half years ago when Neil first received these emails would have been a good time to tell the world about them – but sadly nobody did. The truth is that there is no novel and deadly coronavirus, and there never was, based on this smoking gun evidence.

Instead of the truth coming out, the powers that be kept it under wraps and continued pushing their fraudulent virus testing scam. Governments fearmongered about new “waves” of the virus, along with new “variants” that these very same tests were somehow detecting, even though none of the variants have ever been isolated, either.

Add to that the fact that the laboratories assessing covid test results completely abandoned the standard World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for identifying a positive test result and it becomes abundantly obvious that the entire charade was a scamdemic in every sense of the word.

“This evidence again pointed to the cross-reactivity and non-specificity of the PCR test,” writes Rhoda Wilson for The Exposé about what the emails revealed. “It looked to be designed to pick up, well, anything that you might want it to detect.”

“So, rather than find residue of SARS-CoV2 virus fragments perhaps it seemed to be quite brilliant at finding any coronavirus. Hence, maybe the test worked perfectly well but just not for the purpose, or in the way they told us it worked.”

Keep in mind that the common cold is a coronavirus, which means the tests were likely just picking up the seasonal sniffles, which were then used to scare and coerce people into getting “vaccinated,” which was clearly the plan all along.

Covid is arguably the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the world by the globalists. To learn more, visit Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts