The next “pandemic” is already planned: SARS + HIV + H5N1 (bird flu)

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.If you thought the dismantling of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” sham by Republicans and the conservative media spells an end to all future potential false flag psy-op outbreaks and public health “emergencies,” think again.

The vaccine industry, in conjunction with the powers that be, is right now planning the next plandemic, which some argue is already fully planned and just waiting to be unleashed when the appointed time has come.

Some of the largest vaccine corporations on the planet are reportedly readying their brand-new human avian flu H5N1 injections in preparation for what Dr. Paul Cottrell says will be the release of some kind of chimeric bioweapon composed of SARS, HIV, and bird flu.

Watch the interview below with Dr. Cottrell on the Health Ranger Report to learn more about why he thinks this:

The next “pandemic” is already planned: SARS + HIV + H5N1 (bird flu)

Vaccine giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Moderna, and CSL Seqirus told Reuters recently that they have already begun or are about to begin testing the new shots, which are designed to tackle a hypothetical “mutated” version of H5N1 that transmits to humans.

Sanofi, another pharmaceutical competitor, says it already has H5N1 jabs in stock and “stand ready,” meaning they are ready to be unleashed at a moment’s notice once the government is ready to announce the next Pandemic 2.0.

Moderna has indicated that its H5N1 injections will be made using the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology found in its covid injections – this means even more spike proteins inside people’s bodies.

Raffael Nachbagauer, the company’s executive director of infectious diseases, also said it is ready to start testing its experimental bird flu injections on humans in the first half of 2023, and is capable of doing so “very quickly” in the event of an outbreak declaration.

(Related: Florida’s surgeon general recently stated that nobody should be taking covid injections, no matter their age, because the shots are dangerous and have a “terrible safety profile.”)

WHO says bird flu infections in humans are rare, so how can there be another pandemic?

According to “scientists,” bird flu is already spreading rapidly across Europe and more recently jumped to North and South America, killing nearly 200 million birds and other animals in the process. The initial outbreak reportedly occurred in October 2022 at a mink farm in northwestern Spain.

In the United States, some 52 million birds in 46 states have either died or been put down following exposure to the virus. It is unclear if the same fraudulent PCR tests used during covid were also used to swab these birds for the disease.

This is the excuse they are now giving for the egg shortage, claiming that tens of millions of chickens had to be put down because of the risk of bird flu. Now, eggs cost an arm and a leg and are becoming increasingly difficult to find at the grocery store.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the bird flu risk to humans is virtually non-existent. Just four cases of human infection with bird flu were reported last year, two of them in Spain, one in China, and one in the U.S.

The only way bird flu will actually become a threat to people is if it is tampered with in the same way that covid is believed to have been manipulated in a laboratory using gain-of-function technology.

“The next one will be aerosol HIV with SARS and bird flu (H5N1),” one commenter wrote, echoing the sentiments of Dr. Cottrell. “Where is our hero?”

“Their profits must be waning,” wrote another about Big Pharma’s efforts to once again rake in record profits from another manufactured scare.

More of the latest news about Pandemic 2.0: Bird Flu Edition can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Rumble.com

NaturalNews.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.