Biden regime faces first-ever U.S. lawsuit over covid “vaccine” injuries, deaths

Now that the dust is finally settling, those who became injured from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are taking action against the monsters who harmed them, including fake president Joe Biden and his murderous regime.

Five people whose health was damaged, along with the father of a 16-year-old boy who died after suffering covid jab-induced cardiac arrest, are suing Biden and his henchmen for allegedly colluding with social media companies to silence their voices in trying to warn others not to make the same mistake of getting injected like they did.

Biden and other top-ranking White House officials, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are accused of violating the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights, in partnership with Big Tech, by keeping a lid on the deadly truth about Fauci Flu shots.

“I have never sued anyone in my life,” tweeted Brianne Dressen, one of the plaintiffs who suffered nerve damage after taking the viral vector-based covid injection developed by AstraZeneca.

“[M]ight as well start with POTUS, U.S. Surgeon General, CDC, etc.”

You can peruse a copy of the lawsuit for yourself at the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) website.

(Related: A cohort of covid jab-injured plaintiffs in Australia is similarly suing the Aussie government for pushing dangerous and ineffective drugs on them while falsely claiming them to be “safe and effective.”)

Will the Biden regime finally be held accountable for its crimes against humanity – and better yet, removed from the White House for stealing the election via a coup?

A non-partisan, non-profit civil rights group, the NCLA filed Dressen et al.’s lawsuit against the Biden regime in an effort to help stamp out the “sprawling censorship enterprise” that has stolen away from Americans their First Amendment right to free speech.

The scheme involved the “combined efforts of numerous federal agencies and government actors – including within the White House – to coerce and induce social media platforms to censor, suppress, and label as ‘misinformation’ speech expressed by those who have suffered vaccine-related injuries” according to an NCLA press release about the matter.

“In Brianne Dressen, et al. v. Rob Flaherty, et al., NCLA urges the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to enjoin this government-sponsored censorship and declare this state action unlawful to prevent these Defendants from further censoring such free speech and free association.”

Named in the suit as co-conspirators in the Biden regime’s Censorship Industrial Complex are Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and GoFundMe, all of which are accused of blocking the plaintiffs “when they attempted to share” their personal experiences, or those of a loved one, who “were medically harmed after taking the vaccine.”

The NCLA also lists the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Virality Project as another co-conspirator, the job of which is to “monitor and censor online support groups catering to those injured by Covid vaccines.”

This is an extremely serious matter because it shows that great lengths were taken by the Biden regime to keep a lid on the truth about the jabs and what they really were, and still are, doing to people who were unfortunate or ignorant enough to take them.

Kim Mack Rosenberg, the acting outside general counsel at Children’s Health Defense (CHD), a project of presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., described the scheme as “a massive censorship program to control the narrative and promote the government’s Covid-19 propaganda.”

“Silencing those who have been injured, like the plaintiffs in this case, by the very product promoted – and in some cases mandated – by the government is particularly egregious and causes further, albeit, different injury to those individuals, whose First Amendment rights have also been violated,” she further stated.

“Moreover, censoring these injured individuals injures the public, depriving them of important information and discourse on these issues.”

The latest news about the growing number of lawsuits being filed against those behind the covid jabs can be found at VaccineWars.com.

