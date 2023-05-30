Study links mRNA in COVID jabs to vaginal bleeding

New research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) spells more bad news for women who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the paper, women both young and old significantly increase their risk of vaginal bleeding when getting jabbed with mRNA chemicals from Pfizer or Moderna.

One or more shots of the stuff was found to harm females ranging in age from 12 to 74, which just about covers every demographic for which the shots were authorized and approved.

Even after making certain data adjustments that removed some of the other heightened risk factors, women in general were found to be vaginally harmed by the injections.

Younger women face the greatest risks after the first and third doses while older women are most harmed by all three shots, the researchers out of Sweden found upon investigation.

(Related: Last spring, Scandinavian researchers also confirmed that mRNA poisons damage the heart, increasing the risk of myocarditis.)

Women: Was it really worth it?

For their research, the scientists looked at national data from their country covering women aged 12 to 74. They excluded those with a history of certain related conditions, including menstruation disorders and living in a special care facility.

Further, the team only included cases that were diagnosed at a hospital or other health care facility, leaving 2.94 million cases in the study pool.

Using a computer model they developed that compares the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated women, the research team determined that the more COVID jabs a woman received, the greater her risk of suffering vaginal bleeding.

“Prior to adjustment, women of all ages in the population were found to be at higher risk of vaginal bleeding following vaccination,” reports said.

“The younger women were also at a heightened risk of menstrual disturbance, defined as being diagnosed with ‘absent, scanty and rare menstruation’ or ‘excessive, frequent and irregular menstruation.’”

Even after making certain adjustments based on marital status and length of hospital stay, the team determined that COVID jabs increase a woman’s risk of vaginal bleeding and other reproductive problems.

“The adjusted results mean vaccinated older women were about 25 percent more likely to experience the bleeding after a third dose, and about 15 percent more likely after any dose,” reports noted.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Rickard Ljung of the Swedish Medical Products Agency, one of the study’s co-authors, made a point of downplaying their severity. He suggested that women should still get injected regardless.

“We observed weak and inconsistent associations between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts for postmenopausal bleeding, and even less consistent for menstrual disturbance, and premenstrual bleeding,” Ljung and his fellow co-authors wrote.

“Extensive adjustment for confounding attenuated most risk estimates. The patterns of association are not consistent with a causal effect. These findings do not provide any substantial support for a causal association between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts related to menstrual or bleeding disorders.”

In cases where women suffered vaginal bleeding within seven days of getting jabbed, Ljung claimed that these same women would have bled regardless of whether or not they got injected.

Appalled by Ljung et al.’s denial of the facts, Dr. Shelley Cole, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Texas, told The Epoch Times that perhaps they should reevaluate how they engage the scientific method.

“There was a 26 percent increase in menstrual disturbances in the 1-7 day timeframe,” Cole wrote in an email. “Yet, they cannot draw any conclusions about a causal relationship with the vaccine? Maybe they need to think just a little bit harder.”

Is there any part of the body that COVID jabs do not destroy? Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

