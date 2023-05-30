Study links mRNA in COVID jabs to vaginal bleeding

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.New research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) spells more bad news for women who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the paper, women both young and old significantly increase their risk of vaginal bleeding when getting jabbed with mRNA chemicals from Pfizer or Moderna.

One or more shots of the stuff was found to harm females ranging in age from 12 to 74, which just about covers every demographic for which the shots were authorized and approved.

Even after making certain data adjustments that removed some of the other heightened risk factors, women in general were found to be vaginally harmed by the injections.

Younger women face the greatest risks after the first and third doses while older women are most harmed by all three shots, the researchers out of Sweden found upon investigation.

(Related: Last spring, Scandinavian researchers also confirmed that mRNA poisons damage the heart, increasing the risk of myocarditis.)

Women: Was it really worth it?

For their research, the scientists looked at national data from their country covering women aged 12 to 74. They excluded those with a history of certain related conditions, including menstruation disorders and living in a special care facility.

Further, the team only included cases that were diagnosed at a hospital or other health care facility, leaving 2.94 million cases in the study pool.

Using a computer model they developed that compares the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated women, the research team determined that the more COVID jabs a woman received, the greater her risk of suffering vaginal bleeding.

“Prior to adjustment, women of all ages in the population were found to be at higher risk of vaginal bleeding following vaccination,” reports said.

“The younger women were also at a heightened risk of menstrual disturbance, defined as being diagnosed with ‘absent, scanty and rare menstruation’ or ‘excessive, frequent and irregular menstruation.’”

Even after making certain adjustments based on marital status and length of hospital stay, the team determined that COVID jabs increase a woman’s risk of vaginal bleeding and other reproductive problems.

“The adjusted results mean vaccinated older women were about 25 percent more likely to experience the bleeding after a third dose, and about 15 percent more likely after any dose,” reports noted.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Rickard Ljung of the Swedish Medical Products Agency, one of the study’s co-authors, made a point of downplaying their severity. He suggested that women should still get injected regardless.

“We observed weak and inconsistent associations between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts for postmenopausal bleeding, and even less consistent for menstrual disturbance, and premenstrual bleeding,” Ljung and his fellow co-authors wrote.

“Extensive adjustment for confounding attenuated most risk estimates. The patterns of association are not consistent with a causal effect. These findings do not provide any substantial support for a causal association between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and healthcare contacts related to menstrual or bleeding disorders.”

In cases where women suffered vaginal bleeding within seven days of getting jabbed, Ljung claimed that these same women would have bled regardless of whether or not they got injected.

Appalled by Ljung et al.’s denial of the facts, Dr. Shelley Cole, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Texas, told The Epoch Times that perhaps they should reevaluate how they engage the scientific method.

“There was a 26 percent increase in menstrual disturbances in the 1-7 day timeframe,” Cole wrote in an email. “Yet, they cannot draw any conclusions about a causal relationship with the vaccine? Maybe they need to think just a little bit harder.”

Is there any part of the body that COVID jabs do not destroy? Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BMJ.com

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.