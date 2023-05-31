Excess deaths in Germany only started appearing after COVID “vaccines” were unleashed, study finds

Christof Kuhlbandner and Matthias Reitzner compared the reported number of all-cause deaths (i.e., the number of deaths that occurred independently of all underlying causes) to the number of statistically expected all-cause deaths. They did this using a state-of-the-art method of actuarial science based on population tables, life tables, and longevity trends.

Put simply, the method of actuarial science Kuhlbandner and Reitzner used in the study estimates the expected number of all-cause deaths that would have occurred between 2020 and 2022 had there been no actual “pandemic” (which some argue was the case, as no sample of SARS-CoV-2 was ever isolated using Koch’s postulates).

(Related: In every country where COVID “vaccine” uptake is high, excess deaths are soaring.)

Stillbirth also increased following the unleashing of COVID jabs

For the year 2020, which was prior to the release of the COVID jabs, the observed number of deaths in Germany was roughly what it was expected to be based on what the media was claiming about the virus. All in all, there were 4,000 recorded excess deaths that year in the country.

In 2021, however, the year immediately following the launch of Operation Warp Speed by the Trump administration in late 2020, the number of excess deaths in Germany “was two empirical standard deviations above the expected number,” reaching about 34,000.

In 2022 after the release of “booster” jabs, excess deaths soared even higher, reaching “more than four times the empirical standard deviation” calculated by the scientists. Excess deaths in 2022 hit 66,000, which combined with 2021 numbers yields a cumulative 100,000 excess deaths in Germany following the release of  COVID injections.

The study explains that this exceptionally high excess mortality rate both in 2021 and 2022 was mainly due to an increase in deaths among people aged 15 to 79 from about April 2021 and onward – this being right around the time when the injections were being mass-distributed.

“A similar mortality pattern was observed for stillbirths with an increase of about 9.4 percent in the second quarter and 19.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the year 2021 compared to previous years,” the paper further states, noting that prior to the release of COVID injections, excess stillbirths have not yet occurred at a noticeable rate.

Other studies arrived at similar conclusions and are mentioned in this study’s “Discussion” section, which curiously avoids much mention of the injections. Instead, it blames the government’s restrictive COVID measures such as lockdowns and mask mandates that led to road accidents, delayed medical care, and other factors.

Like many such studies, this one seems to go out of its way to not blame the jabs, stating that “the vaccination campaign that started in 2021 should be visible in reduced excess mortality or even better as a mortality deficit.” In other words, were it not for the jabs, there would have been even more excess deaths in 2021 and 2022, which seems to be the claim being made in this paper.

Try as they might to keep all eyes off the jabs, it is clear to those who have been following this saga closely that things really started to go off the rails after the launch of Operation Warp Speed. Prior to that, it was mostly just dancing TikTok nurses in empty hospitals because barely anybody was actually sick until the shots arrived.

You will find more of the latest news about the COVID sham, including further evidence that COVID jabs are mostly to blame for excess mortality, at Vaccines.news.

