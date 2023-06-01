HOAX EXPOSED: Covid killed ZERO young people of good health, Israeli data show

Newly released data show that not a single healthy young person under the age of 50 has died from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in Israel, ever.

The Israel Ministry of Health (MOH) admitted in response to a formal request from an attorney that there have been “zero deceased of 18-49 years of age with no underlying morbidities,” meaning anyone under age 50 who was not already seriously ill with a pre-existing health condition has ever died from the disease.

Such an admission affirms what many skeptics have been saying all along about the fact that COVID was never a threat to healthy people. The disease was blown entirely out of proportion, in other words – if not completely fabricated as a cover story for just another flu season combined with new health-destroying government tyranny such as mask mandates and forced lockdowns.

“Zero is a very, very clear number, and cannot be subject to interpretation,” said Yoav Yehezkelli, a specialist in internal medicine and medical management who formerly held lectures in the Department of Emergency and Disaster Management at Tel Aviv University.

“Why were all the extreme measures of school closures, vaccination of children, and lockdowns needed?”

(Related: In 2021 at the height of covid, the Israeli government was caught faking efficacy data on the Pfizer jab, which was known at the time to be dangerous.)

Elderly people already close to end of life were the only people who died from COVID

The retrieval of these admissions is credited to attorney Ori Xabi, who filed a freedom of information request as part of an investigation into the Israeli Ministry of Health’s (MOH) COVID “pandemic” policies, which were among the harshest in the world.

Xabi requested information about the average age of people who supposedly died from COVID, as well as their vaccination status at the time of death. He also specifically asked the MOH to reveal how many COVID patients with no underlying health conditions died from the disease.

Xabi learned that the average age of COVID-jabbed people who died in Israel was 80.2 years old, and 77.4 years old for the unvaccinated. In other words, very old people with already failing bodies due to age were the only people who died from COVID in Israel.

The MOH was quick to emphasize concerning the matter that its data is only partial, relying on information voluntarily reported by patients or their relatives. It also only captures cases that the MOH investigated epidemiologically.

“[T]he available information does not necessarily reflect the health status of the patient,” the MOH wrote in its response, explaining that it does not have access to patients’ medical records.

This is a strange response considering the MOH back in 2020 told the Israeli Knesset, Israel’s parliament, that it uses an intelligence system that contains the most extensive information possible about deceased COVID patients, including any “underlying diseases” they had.

A PDF document dated June 7, 2020, states that the MOH provided data to the Special Committee for the New COVID Virus showing that 298 people had supposedly died that day as of 4:30 pm, and that almost all of these cases were elderly people with preexisting health conditions.

“The ministry’s intelligence system has data on gender, age, district of residence, and the underlying diseases of the deceased, according to the document,” The Epoch Times reporting, citing the document and other information it obtained directly from Xabi.

“The system showed that about 94 percent of the deceased were 60 years or older and that there were no deceased with zero underlying diseases.”

