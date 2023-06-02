MASS MURDER: Latest data suggests COVID jabs KILLED at least 416,000 Americans

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.New research out of Germany suggests that upwards of 100,000 people there died because of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.” The same data extrapolated to the United States population suggests that at least 400,000 people here also died because of the jabs.

German researchers calculated excess mortality for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, these being the three primary years covering the COVID scam. The first year before the shots were introduced through Operation Warp Speed, the excess death count in Germany was around 4,000, which multiplied by four means 16,000 excess deaths in the U.S. that same year.

The reason for multiplying by four is that Germany’s population is currently around 83.2 million people, while the U.S. population is roughly four times that number. Thus, a simple four-times multiplier can be used to approximate the number of excess deaths in the U.S. based on this German data.

In 2021 after the launch of Operation Warp Speed, the excess death count in Germany soared to 34,000 deaths or about 136,000 excess deaths in the United States.

Things got even worse in 2022 after the launch of COVID “booster” shots, which contributed to an excess death count in Germany of 66,000 that same year, or approximately 264,000 excess deaths in the U.S.

Altogether, the excess death rate in the U.S. during the three primary COVID years of 2020-2022, based on extrapolated data from the German study, amounts to about 416,000 – which is quite a number for a product that the U.S. government repeatedly claimed was “safe and effective.”

(Related: The Israeli Ministry of Health was forced to admit recently that not a single healthy person under 50 in that country died from COVID.)

If COVID jabs really work as claimed, there would have been fewer excess deaths and stillbirths, not exponentially MORE of them

Various other factors contributed to all these excess deaths beyond just the jabs. There were oppressive lockdowns, mask mandates, and hospital protocols that involved the use of toxic remdesivir and mechanical ventilation. All of this combined with the jabs resulted in a lot of excess death.

COVID itself, meanwhile, seems to have barely harmed anyone beyond the elderly with pre-existing health conditions. For everyone else, it was a mild flu at worst, and nonexistent at best.

The same study also observed that stillbirths increased rapidly after the COVID jabs were unleashed. In the second quarter of 2021 after millions got jabbed, the stillbirth rate in Germany increased by 9.4 percent. By the fourth quarter, that figure ballooned to 19.4 percent.

We can only assume that a similar increase in stillbirths occurred in the U.S. as well.

One would think that if the jabs were really “safe and effective” as claimed that they would have resulted in a reduction in excess deaths and stillbirths. Instead, the very opposite happened, as “fully vaccinated” adults, children, unborn babies alike all died at increasing rates as the jab vial contents were injected into increasingly more people.

“A chart paints a thousand words of death, pain and suffering – ten months of the rollout of C19 injections and in 2022 – BOOM – a rapid compounding of deaths over the next ten months,” wrote Peter Halligan in his Substack about this phenomenon – you can view the chart in question at this link.

“There is a question raised here – do SARS-COV2 infections (not injections) result in high numbers of deaths months or years after infection and the injections are coincidental to the effect? I don’t have a definitive answer to this, but I prefer Occam’s Razor – injections, not infections caused the excess deaths.”

COVID jabs are one of the biggest genocidal scams ever perpetrated on the world. More of the latest news about them can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

PeterHalligan.substack.com

NaturalNews.com

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.