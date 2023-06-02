MASS MURDER: Latest data suggests COVID jabs KILLED at least 416,000 Americans

New research out of Germany suggests that upwards of 100,000 people there died because of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.” The same data extrapolated to the United States population suggests that at least 400,000 people here also died because of the jabs.

German researchers calculated excess mortality for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, these being the three primary years covering the COVID scam. The first year before the shots were introduced through Operation Warp Speed, the excess death count in Germany was around 4,000, which multiplied by four means 16,000 excess deaths in the U.S. that same year.

The reason for multiplying by four is that Germany’s population is currently around 83.2 million people, while the U.S. population is roughly four times that number. Thus, a simple four-times multiplier can be used to approximate the number of excess deaths in the U.S. based on this German data.

In 2021 after the launch of Operation Warp Speed, the excess death count in Germany soared to 34,000 deaths or about 136,000 excess deaths in the United States.

Things got even worse in 2022 after the launch of COVID “booster” shots, which contributed to an excess death count in Germany of 66,000 that same year, or approximately 264,000 excess deaths in the U.S.

Altogether, the excess death rate in the U.S. during the three primary COVID years of 2020-2022, based on extrapolated data from the German study, amounts to about 416,000 – which is quite a number for a product that the U.S. government repeatedly claimed was “safe and effective.”

(Related: The Israeli Ministry of Health was forced to admit recently that not a single healthy person under 50 in that country died from COVID.)

If COVID jabs really work as claimed, there would have been fewer excess deaths and stillbirths, not exponentially MORE of them

Various other factors contributed to all these excess deaths beyond just the jabs. There were oppressive lockdowns, mask mandates, and hospital protocols that involved the use of toxic remdesivir and mechanical ventilation. All of this combined with the jabs resulted in a lot of excess death.

COVID itself, meanwhile, seems to have barely harmed anyone beyond the elderly with pre-existing health conditions. For everyone else, it was a mild flu at worst, and nonexistent at best.

The same study also observed that stillbirths increased rapidly after the COVID jabs were unleashed. In the second quarter of 2021 after millions got jabbed, the stillbirth rate in Germany increased by 9.4 percent. By the fourth quarter, that figure ballooned to 19.4 percent.

We can only assume that a similar increase in stillbirths occurred in the U.S. as well.

One would think that if the jabs were really “safe and effective” as claimed that they would have resulted in a reduction in excess deaths and stillbirths. Instead, the very opposite happened, as “fully vaccinated” adults, children, unborn babies alike all died at increasing rates as the jab vial contents were injected into increasingly more people.

“A chart paints a thousand words of death, pain and suffering – ten months of the rollout of C19 injections and in 2022 – BOOM – a rapid compounding of deaths over the next ten months,” wrote Peter Halligan in his Substack about this phenomenon – you can view the chart in question at this link.

“There is a question raised here – do SARS-COV2 infections (not injections) result in high numbers of deaths months or years after infection and the injections are coincidental to the effect? I don’t have a definitive answer to this, but I prefer Occam’s Razor – injections, not infections caused the excess deaths.”

COVID jabs are one of the biggest genocidal scams ever perpetrated on the world. More of the latest news about them can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

PeterHalligan.substack.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts