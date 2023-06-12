Is Donald Trump FINALLY going to tell the truth about Big Pharma?

One in five American children now suffers from obesity, while nearly half of their parents are morbidly overweight. It is a crisis that 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump is promising to fix should he get elected to office once again.
The situation is dire, and there are many reasons for it, ranging from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and chemical preservatives in the food supply; childhood vaccines; artificially fluoridated water; pharmaceutical prescription drugs; and so much more.
In the following video, Trump speaks about the problem of increasing childhood obesity and chronic illness, addressing some of the factors that he believes are responsible for it. Pay close attention because it sounds as though Trump is planning to drop a bomb on Big Pharma should he recapture the White House.
“Is it the food that they eat … the over-prescription of certain medications?” Trump asks – watch below. “We spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems rather than looking at what is causing them.”
(Related: Long after it had already been shown that his Operation Warp Speed covid injections were killing people, Donald Trump tripled down on pushing them on his followers, claiming they “saved millions of lives.”)
Trump: “I know Big Pharma better than anybody else”
Dubbed his Trump 2024 “Public Health and Environment” protocols for Agenda 47 – the 47 referring to the 47th president, which Trump wants to be – the speech seems to take direct aim at Big Pharma for its undeniable contributions to childhood obesity and chronic illness.
“In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems, especially in children,” Trump says.
“We’ve seen a stunning rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges. It’s time to ask what is going on?”
Every year, hundreds of billions of dollars are spent treating these problems, or so we are told, but there is never any focus put on the root causes behind them. Part of Trump’s 2024 campaign platform is to get to the bottom of what is harming us and our children in order to eradicate it from America.
There is something hidden that most people cannot see or detect that is contributing to these problems, and the biggest one seems to be Big Pharma and its “vaccines,” including the jabs that Trump introduced for covid.
“Too often our public health establishment is too close to Big Pharma – they make a lot of money, Big Pharma,” Trump adds. “Big corporations and other special interests does [sic] not want to ask the tough questions about what is happening to our children’s health.”
“If Big Pharma defrauds American patients and taxpayers and puts profits above people, they must be investigated and held accountable. When I’m back in the White House, I will establish a special presidential commission of independent minds who are not bought and paid for by Big Pharma, and I will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses.”
In Trump’s opinion, he knows Big Pharma “better than anyone else” because he knows “where they are coming from,” so in his view he is the best candidate to take the industry on and hold it accountable for crimes against humanity.
“This is a conversation that is long overdue, and it is a conversation that American families deserve,” Trump says.
Ethan Huff
