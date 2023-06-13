WHO announces launch of “digital health certification network” – will this become the prophesied Mark of the Beast?

On Monday, United Nations (UN) World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially announced the launch of his globalist body's long-awaited "global digital health certification network," which in many ways looks like it could be part of the prophesied Mark of the Beast.

The purpose of this new WHO network is to track and limit the movement of people all around the world based on their obedience to government orders, especially during a “public health emergency” like the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). When the next “pandemic” is launched, the WHO will be ready and waiting with this new network to control everything.

It seems as though the WHO’s plan is to use this new network to oversee all buying and selling, i.e., commerce and the economy, during the next contrived global event, whatever that might be. Only those who can show digital proof of having obeyed the government’s dictates, whether that be to get another “vaccine” or to receive some kind of electronic microchip implant, will be allowed to live.

“Never before in the history of the world has this taken place,” writes Leo Hohmann about what already took place during covid, and how next time it will be even worse. “It was unprecedented, and yet so few Christian leaders called it out for what it was.”

“What happened in 2020 and 2021 with vaccine passports was just a dry run for an expanded digitized ID program that will be global in scope … Those who don’t submit will be singled out as the enemies of the system and therefore a danger to humanity.”

(Related: YouTube launched a similar “certification” protocol for videos that contain any type of medical information – all content must align with WHO dictates, the Google-owned video streaming platform now says, or else they will be removed.)

Is this the envisioned new age, or will something else come along to tear it all down as a Great Deception while implementing the real New World Order?

According to Ghebreyesus, the new system is just the “first building block” of a system that, when complete, will control everything on the planet – or at least that is the intent. In Hohmann’s view, the makings of what we already know about it look a whole lot like the “evil system … coming out of Europe, the revived Roman Empire spelled out in the book of Daniel.”

“It’s all being done to ‘help people move around’ during the next pandemic, which sounds like it has already been scheduled,” Hohmann explains. “Can you believe this?”

“Thank you, European Union, for your ‘excellent certification system that you have transferred to us,’ a contribution to the world that we could not live without. This is ‘a global public good,’ this monster says. ‘Soon after we will expand this infrastructure by incorporating other use, such as a digitized international certificate of vaccination, routine immunization cards, and international patient summaries.’”

These are Ghebreyesus’ exact words, by the way, as he stated them in announcing the new system at its official unveiling. He repeatedly emphasized and stressed the word international to make it clear that this is a global effort, not just an isolated-to-Europe kind of thing.

The corporate-controlled media is of course spinning it all as “good” news, arguing that this new “landmark digital health partnership,” to quote one misleading source, only aims “to strengthen global health security.”

It could be that this is all just a decoy, and that the real Mark of the Beast will come alongside a new and different order that tears this existing one down and replaces it with “freedom” and “liberty” as a Great Deception disguise. What do you think?

More related news about what seems to be coming down the pike and its prophetic relevance can be found at Prophecy.news.

