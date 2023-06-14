TRUTH: Lab-grown “meat” produces 25x more carbon dioxide “pollution” than traditional animal husbandry

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.Despite claims that it is better for the environment than real meat, laboratory-grown fake “meat” produces 25 times more carbon dioxide (CO2) “pollution” than traditional animal husbandry, new research shows.

Every kilogram of lab-grown meat generates anywhere from 542 pounds (246 kg) to 3,325 pounds (1,508 kg) of CO2 emissions, rendering it anywhere from four to 25 times more harmful to the environment, based on global warming rhetoric, than conventional beef.

From “cradle to gate,” as they call it, the process of culturing and growing fake meat in a lab is far more energy intensive than simply letting real animals roam on natural pastures eating grasses and producing meat the natural way.

Lab-grown meat is great for the corporations that produce it, along with their shareholders, but it is anything but good for the natural environment.

“While the fake meat industry is being touted as an environmentally friendly and sustainable way to feed the world, the true intent is to recreate the kind of global control that Monsanto and others achieved through patented GMO seed development,” writes Dr. Joseph Mercola.

“In the end, lab-created meats are worse for the environment than livestock and will undoubtedly deteriorate human health to boot, just like GMO grains have.”

(Related: We have been warning you about the threat of lab-grown meat for at least a decade.)

“Climate friendly” claims for lab meat are fake, based on ideas and technologies that don’t even exist

The primary source of CO2 emissions in lab-grown meat comes from the “purification” processes, which require lots of earth-based fuel (fossil fuel) to complete.

“The bacteria used to produce the ‘meat’ releases endotoxins, and these must be eliminated from the growth medium or else the cells won’t reproduce properly,” Mercola explains about how the process works.

Research into lab-grown meat explains that the economic and environmental costs associated with creating the bacteria, or what is described as “pharmaceutical products,” are very high “since they are both energy and resource intensive.”

The fake meat industry is also notorious for lying about the “climate friendly” aspects of its technology, some of which is hypothetical and does not even exist. For instance, the industry claims that cyanobacteria hydrolysate used in fake meat production can occur in open concrete ponds to then be “harvested, sterilized, hydrolyzed and used as an animal cell growth medium,” even though such a process is not even possible.

“In short, the claims propping up the cultured meat industry are a sham, as the idea that cultured meat is a greener option is based on nonexistent technologies rather than the technologies that are in use,” Mercola warns.

Another lie of the fake meat industry is the idea that switching to cultured lab-made meat will help to cool the planet. The data shows that the opposite is actually true, especially over the longer term.

Then there is the gross factor of lab-grown meat, which contains fetal bovine serum or FBS, a growth medium obtained from unborn calves that are cut out of the womb and drained of their blood while still alive.

“Hence, most claims of cultured meat being animal-free or free of animal cruelty are false,” Mercola notes.

Pretty much everything the fake meat industry claims about its products is fake, from the environmental “benefits” all the way to the health “benefits.” Fake meat exists for the same reasons genetically modified organisms (GMOs) exist: to make a select few very rich while allowing these same select few to control the food supply and thin the human “herd” by feeding people poison presented as “food.”

The latest news about the lab-grown “meat” agenda can be found at Frankenfood.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

NaturalNews.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.