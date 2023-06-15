‘The Great Grift’: New AP investigation reveals stunning scope of COVID fraud

The fraud that underpinned the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "pandemic" runs so deep that even the Associated Press (AP) now admits that the entire things was a great grift against the American people and the world.

In fact, the AP entitled its new investigation into covid fraud “The Great Grift,” highlighting how the Federal Reserve funneled trillions of dollars in “stimulus” spending into the coffers of sham companies and organizations tasked with addressing the “pandemic.”

All in all, some $4.2 trillion in “emergency aid” was disbursed, an amount so large that when adjusted for inflation makes it even more expensive than the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) infamous “New Deal.”

“Fraudsters used the Social Security numbers of dead people and federal prisoners to get unemployment checks,” the AP reveals about one such grift that spread like wildfire during covid.

“Cheaters collected those benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history, with thieves plundering billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall.”

(Related: Several lawmakers out of Oregon called for a grand jury investigation into covid data collection fraud in the Beaver State.)

As usual, the rich got richer and the poor got poorer during covid

We know that covid was not, in fact, “the worst pandemic in a century,” but this is the AP we are talking about – the corporate-controlled media source will always save face. Even so, the AP is admitting that covid is not what it appeared to be.

At least $280 billion was stolen by fraudsters during the Great Grift, while another $123 billion was either misspent or wasted. Conservative estimates suggest that more than $400 billion was wasted or improperly spent by the crooks in Washington, D.C., while Americans were stuck inside their homes losing their businesses.

The AP analysis further estimates that $1 out of ever $10 spent by the government during covid was stolen or wasted. The only part that actually worked as intended were the stimulus checks sent to individuals, which went 99 percent according to plan.

It was the large corporations, non-profit organizations, and even mega-churches that signed up for huge cash reparations, if you will, that did not, in fact, need the money. State and local governments also siphoned off their share as well.

“In the haste, guardrails to protect federal money were dropped,” the AP report says about the loan programs that were offered during covid.

“Prospective borrowers were allowed to ‘self-certify’ that their loan applications were true. The CARES Act also barred SBA from looking at tax return transcripts that could have weeded out shady or undeserving applicants, a decision eventually reversed at the end of 2020.”

The unemployment benefits program was not much better – it was so bad, in fact, that even government officials admitted that it was “sort of an endless pot of money that anyone could access.” The acting director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement at the Department of Justice (DOJ) also admitted to “an unprecedented amount of fraud.”

“If you open up the bank window and say, give me your application and just promise me you really are who you say you are, you attract a lot of fraudsters and that’s what happened here,” complained DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

The biggest fraudster of all, of course, is the private Federal Reserve and its endless money printing spree, which really ramped up during covid to prop up Wall Street at the expense of hard-working Americans. As a result of all that money printing, inflation is now through the roof.

The covid criminals will not get away with their crimes against humanity. To learn more, visit Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Based-Politics.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

