Unlabeled GMO salad greens coming to a grocery store near you

An agricultural biotechnology company called Pairwise has created a new genetically engineered (GMO) salad green blend called “Conscious Greens Purple Power Baby Greens Blend” that constitutes the first CRISPR-edited “food” item available to consumers in the United States.

CRISPR, which stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat, was used to edit the DNA of mustard greens, removing a key gene that gives them their pungent flavor.

Set to first be rolled out at restaurants in the St. Louis and Springfield areas of Missouri, as well as in Massachusetts and the Minneapolis – St. Paul area, Conscious Greens Purple Power Baby Greens Blend will eventually be sold at grocery stores all across the United States, starting with the Pacific Northwest.

According to company co-founder and CEO Tom Adams, mustard greens are a nutrient-dense source of vitamins and minerals, but their bitter flavor makes them unpalatable to many people. As a fix, Pairwise “basically created a new category of salad,” he says, by genetically modifying the DNA of mustard greens.

(Related: Mad scientists are also trying to grow mRNA “vaccines” in GMO salad greens so people get “vaccinated” with spike protein bioweapons every time they eat.)

Founded in 2017, Pairwise had successfully raised $90 million by 2021, and another $25 million since. All that cash will allow the company “to bring new varieties of fruits and vegetables to market.”

In other words, Conscious Greens Purple Power Baby Greens Blend is just the beginning. Pairwise is planning to unleash a host of new GMO produce items that will slowly begin to take over all the natural and organic fruits and vegetables sold at American grocery stores.

Back in 2022, researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital announced that using CRISPR in human cell lines increases the risk of large rearrangements of DNA. Consequently, the risk of cancer increases dramatically when used in that manner.

Amazingly, U.S. regulators do not consider gene-edited foods to be genetically modified, even though they are. As a result, none of the CRISPR produce items coming down the pipeline from Pairwise have to be labeled – meaning you and your family will not even know you are eating them.

The company describes itself as a “pioneering food startup,” using careful language to try to disguise its true biotechnology roots. Here is how Pairwise describes its gene-edited greens:

“A mix of colorful Superfood leafy greens with a unique, fresh flavor and up to double the nutrition of romaine. Using CRISPR technologies to improve taste and nutrition in produce, Conscious Greens are field-grown Superfood greens that eat like lettuce, offering a versatile new option for chefs and salad lovers alike.”

Notice that there is no mention of altered DNA or genetic engineering – this is intentional. Pairwise clearly hopes to conceal the ugly truth behind its products and make them seem tastier and even healthier than the real thing.

Pairwise is already said to be developing blackberries with no seeds – seeds are very nutritious, by the way – and cherries without pits – meaning you will not be able to reproduce them yourself by planting the leftover seed.

Another “benefit” to CRISPR foods – at least for Pairwise – is that the end products last a lot longer than real foods do. They also resist certain bacteria and viruses, much like other GMOs are designed to do.

DNA is critical, by the way, for governing gene activation in a life form. Tampering with it can produce many unexpected consequences as the God-designed DNA that was originally there becomes foreign and unpredictable, rendering it toxic in the case of food.

