Report: Doctors KILL more people than cancer

One of the leading causes of death in America today are the doctors, or more specifically Western medicine, a new report has concluded.

Even when accounting for vaccine-related deaths and other factors, physicians kill more people every year than both cancer and heart disease, which are the other leading causes of death we constantly hear about in the corporate media.

There are already plenty of “awareness” campaigns for cancer and heart disease, but what about Western medicine? Is it time for We the People to start wearing little colored bracelets and staging marches and special celebratory days to let the public know about the killing fields known as the American health care system?

State-run health care as it currently exists has become death care. Dr. Vernon Coleman said more people are now dying in this death care system than are being saved – this is how bad things have gotten the more we have veered away from nature and into Big Pharma.

“Health care is changing at a phenomenal rate,” Dr. Coleman warned.

“Governments are closing small hospitals and casualty departments and concentrating services in bigger and bigger hospitals. (This is being done to please the EU whose bureaucrats believe that big is beautiful and bigger is even more beautiful). Patients who need a GP are being told to telephone for advice rather than to visit the surgery. (The excuse for this is that it will save the planet by reducing the use of petrol). Patients who are injured in accidents are told to telephone ahead and get permission in advance if they think they need to be seen in a casualty department. This may all sound bizarre. But it’s true.”

(Related: Ten years ago, we warned you that doctors even at that time were killing 2,450 percent more Americans than all gun-related deaths combined.)

Modern medicine is all about money, not healing

There was a time when the field of medicine was about helping people heal. Today, it has become a profit-seeking grift that benefits the pharmaceutical industry and large corporations at the expense of patient care and health itself.

Even in supposedly private sector-driven health care systems like that of the United States, Big Pharma control over how disease is approached and what gets prescribed has created a system where death is now more common than life.

“The big issues are ignored and suppressed and those who raise them are dismissed as lunatics, heretics or fanatics,” Dr. Coleman said about what happens to anyone who questions the health care system in its current perverted form.

“Anyone who dares to spread the truth, or raise questions, will be subjected to smear campaigns. Our liberty and our freedom of speech have been strangled by cross-party consensus and an obedient media. Politicians and commentators concentrate their efforts on narrow, specific questions. The big questions, the important questions, are never asked. And so, not surprisingly, no answers are forthcoming either.”

While there are certainly some elements of modern medicine that still work, mostly thanks to a few “rogue” physicians who continue to bravely and conscientiously buck the system, increasingly more of it is being upended by special interests that are more concerned about money than with healing.

In the United Kingdom where Dr. Coleman lives, the National Health Service (NHS), Great Britain’s government-run health care system, no longer exists to help patients, but rather to preserve itself through corruption and the misappropriation of funding and priorities.

“The NHS is run by incompetent people who never question their competence and so do not recognise their shortcomings,” he wrote. “Discussions about health care never touch the real problems.”

Be sure to read Dr. Coleman’s full report to learn more.

The latest news about Western medicine can be found at BadMedicine.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

