STUDY: Cases of post-covid injection myocarditis continue to skyrocket

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.In what will hopefully do away with the mainstream myth that post-jab myocarditis is “rare” and “mild,” a new study has found that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are linked to a high rate of severe myocarditis, particularly in young men.

South Korean researchers, publishing their work in the European Heart Journal, put together an extensive study using data from the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), which created a reporting system through which it is legally required that vaccine adverse events are reported.

Unlike the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) here in the United States that is optional, the KDCA requires that every instance of a vaccine adverse event be reported, making South Korea’s data much more comprehensive and a much better benchmark for determining vaccine safety.

In the case of covid jabs, there are 1,533 known cases of suspected myocarditis among the 44,276,704 South Koreans who got injected, according to KDCA data. Of these 1,533 suspected myocarditis cases, the KDCA’s “Expert Adjudication Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination Pericarditis / Myocarditis” confirmed that 480 of them are, in fact, either pericarditis or myocarditis caused by the shots, making the population-wide risk around one in 100,000 people.

(Related: Another study published last year found that myocarditis rates are much higher in people who took the Moderna mRNA injection series.)

Young teenage boys have a one in 18,900 risk of developing post-injection myocarditis, pericarditis

Again, the risk is especially pronounced for young boys, particularly teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17. For this age group, the risk of developing myocarditis or pericarditis post-injection is around one in 18,900.

And keep in mind that this is a conservative estimated based on the South Korean government’s assessment of the situation. Other estimates of post-jab cardiovascular issues such as these are much, much higher.

“This reported rate is far lower than other estimates from Hong Kong’s active surveillance system (1 in 2,680 after dose two) and Kaiser Permanente (1 in 2,650 after dose two) in the same age group,” one report explains.

The reason why the myocarditis risk was found to be much higher in Hong Kong and in places where Kaiser Permanente operates has to do with the types of injections most widely taken in South Korea compared to other parts of the world.

In South Korea, less than 75 percent of the population, around 71 percent, took an mRNA injection from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Only 56 percent took the Pfizer-BioNTech option while the remaining 15 percent took Moderna.

The South Korea study also did not tally myocarditis rates by vaccine dose for different age groups in both men and women. This is important to keep in mind as well because it is the second dose of a covid injection that is known to cause noticeably higher rates of myocarditis in young men.

“In other words, a more careful breakdown by dose and vaccine type would have revealed a far higher incidence of vaccine myocarditis,” reports explain.

“Predictably, Moderna dose two is associated with the highest rate of 1 in 86,000. Pfizer is the second most dangerous vaccine in this regard, with an incidence of 1 in 166,600 per vaccinated persons after the second dose. Comparatively, the AstraZeneca vaccine is associated with a 1 in 1,111,111 incidence of vaccine-related myocarditis.”

As you might expect, this study, like many others before it, found that mRNA covid injections are much more dangerous than viral vector covid injections.

“Amazingly, these toxic jabs are still being pushed as ‘immunizations” at VA hospitals,” one commenter wrote, VA referring to the government-run Veterans Administration here in the U.S.

The global fallout from Operation Warp Speed has only just begun. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.