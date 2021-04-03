At least 2,050 Americans have died after taking the coronavirus vaccine (so far)

The number of Americans who have died after getting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine has soared to 2,050 as of March 19. This is according to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a federal database that tracks injuries and deaths after vaccination.

The death toll is a subset of 44,606 total adverse events, which also include 7,485 visits to the emergency room or emergency medicine doctors, 4,450 hospitalizations and 826 permanent disabilities. These events were reported after vaccination with any of the three coronavirus shots approved for emergency use in the United States – the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Even healthy people die after receiving coronavirus vaccine

Many of those who died after taking the COVID-19 shot had a pre-existing condition, but some of the deceased were healthy before getting vaccinated. Last January, a doctor from Miami died of stroke over two weeks after getting vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Gregory Michael, a 56-year-old obstetrician at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, was “perfectly healthy” before taking the jab on Dec. 18 last year, according to Michael’s wife Heidi Neckelmann.

“He was in very good health. He didn’t smoke, he drank alcohol once in a while but only socially. He worked out, we had kayaks, he was a deep sea fisherman,” she said.

Physicians determined that an extremely low number of platelets induced Michael’s stroke, which Neckelmann believed was triggered by the vaccine. “In my mind his death was 100 percent linked to the vaccine. There is no other explanation,” she bared. (Related: Compilation of recent stories and videos covering covid vaccine injuries, side effects and DEATHS.)

Michael did not experience any immediate adverse reaction to the shot. But three days after vaccination, he noticed multiple petechiae or small red spots caused by bleeding under the skin, on his hands and feet. When he checked himself into his hospital, medics discovered he was suffering from an acute lack of platelets.

According to Neckelmann, all of Michael’s blood results came back normal except for his platelet count, which came back as zero. A normal platelet number ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Platelets help blood clot and prevent excessive bleeding.

“At first they thought it must be a mistake. So they did the test again and this time did a manual count which is supposed to be more accurate. This time it showed just one platelet,” Neckelmann added.

Michael was eventually diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder known as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), or immune thrombocytopenia. In people with ITP, the immune system mistakes platelets for foreign objects and instructs the spleen to remove them, which then lowers platelet numbers.

ITP can strike on its own or occur alongside other autoimmune conditions and certain cancers. Children can develop ITP after a viral infection such as the flu and mumps while adults can develop the disease due to HIV, hepatitis or an infection caused by the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.

But Neckelmann said that Michael had none of these conditions. “They tested him for everything you can imagine afterwards, even cancer, and there was absolutely nothing else wrong with him,” she said.

“My husband had conversations with the doctors who said it was highly probable that the vaccine was the cause,” Neckelmann went on to state. “It seems possible to me that somehow it instructed his body to attack the wrong thing, the platelets.”

Pfizer issued a statement in January saying that it was unlikely that its vaccine caused Michael’s death. “There have been no related safety signals identified in our clinical trials, the post-marketing experience thus far or with the mRNA vaccine platform,” the pharmaceuticals giant said.

