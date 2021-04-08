Exercise can delay the development of Type 1 diabetes

When a person has Type 1 diabetes, they are unable to produce insulin, which the body needs to manage blood sugar. But according to a study led by researchers from the University of Birminghamindividuals with this lifelong condition can delay its progression through regular exercise during the first few months of diagnosis.

If left untreated, Type 1 diabetes can make your blood glucose levels skyrocket. The condition can also increase the risk of severe complications, like blindness and kidney disease. In the U.K., at least 4.6 million people have diabetes, and about 10 percent of them have Type 1 diabetes.

https://www.brighteon.com/5823589402001

Exercise and the “honeymoon” period of diabetes

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.Findings from the study, which was published in the journal Diabetic Medicine, revealed that volunteers who followed an active exercise regime after Type 1 diagnosis were able to extend their partial remission, or the “honeymoon” period, by five times, unlike those who didn’t exercise. (Related: Scientists look at the role of antioxidants in lessening the occurrence of Type 1 diabetes in young women.)

Researchers noted that this is the first study of its kind to analyze the effects of physical exercise on the “honeymoon” period in individuals who have recently been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The results of the study implied that, in the long term, exercise during the first few months of diagnosis could help improve blood glucose levels. People with diabetes who exercise can also reduce hypoglycemic attacks and the risk of long-term complications like neuropathy and retinopathy.

Diabetic neuropathy is a severe and common complication experienced by people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. This condition involves nerve damage caused by uncontrolled high blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, retinopathy occurs when the blood vessels of people with diabetes are damaged. Like neuropathy, people with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes may develop this condition, especially if they have a long history of uncontrolled high blood sugar levels. According to the National Eye Institute, untreated diabetic retinopathy is one of the most common causes of blindness in the U.S.

At least 60 percent of adults newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes go through a “honeymoon” period, which means that some beta cells in their pancreas are still working. During this time, their body is also still sensitive to insulin.

The researchers observed 17 people from three clinics in the U.K. All of the volunteers were all recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and they reported that they were doing significant levels of exercise.

The 17 volunteers were then matched with other individuals who were also recently diagnosed with the condition. The members of the second group were within the same age group, sex, and weight, but they didn’t exercise at all. The researchers discovered that those who exercised went through a “honeymoon” which lasted five times longer, or 33 months on average, compared to those who didn’t exercise (six months).

Dr. Parth Narendran, the lead author of the study, noted that the study data highlights the importance of exercise for individuals who have newly been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Dr. Narendran, who is also from the University of Birmingham’s Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy, said that regular exercise can help prolong the “honeymoon” phase by combining the body’s improved response to insulin and the preservation of the function of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

He concluded, “This could have important benefits in people with type 1 diabetes, including improved blood glucose control, less episodes of [hypoglycemia] and a reduced risk of diabetes-related complications.”

To learn more about other natural ways to manage the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes, visit DiabetesScienceNews.com.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

MedicalXpress.com

Healthline.com 1

Healthline.com 2

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.