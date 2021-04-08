Exercising regularly is key to reversing Type 2 diabetes

Exercise forms an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. Health experts recommend exercising regularly to maintain a healthy weight, ward off diseases and boost longevity, among other things. For people with Type 2 diabetes, working out on the regular becomes even more urgent. Studies show that exercising regularly helps lower blood sugar, avoid diabetes complications and more.

Why is exercise important for diabetics?

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.A healthy body uses a type of sugar called glucose as a source of energy. In order for your cells to use glucose, they need a hormone produced by your pancreas called insulin. Insulin allows your cells to absorb glucose and helps break down fats and protein. When your blood sugar levels get too high, your pancreas produces compensatory levels of insulin to bring your blood sugar levels to normal.

But in people with Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or cells respond poorly to the hormone (insulin resistance).

Exercise can help address these problems because it puts your muscles to work. When you exercise, your skeletal muscle cells don’t need insulin to be able to use glucose. Therefore, your muscles will still be able to absorb this sugar despite the fact that you are insulin resistant. When you’re at rest, your muscle cells will have to go back to relying on insulin to facilitate glucose absorption.

Many studies have also shown that exercise is anti-diabetic. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, researchers found that high-intensity interval training in the form of cycling reduces high blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Another study, which was published in the journal Diabetes Care, links structured exercise training consisting of aerobic exercise, resistance training or both to better blood sugar control in diabetics. This benefit is more pronounced when exercising for more than two and a half hours than exercising for less than that amount of time.

Aerobic exercise (“cardio”) involves repeated and continuous movement of large muscle groups. It includes activities like walking, cycling, jogging and swimming. Meanwhile, resistance training is designed to improve your strength and includes exercises with free weights, weight machines and elastic resistance bands. (Related: Exercise can delay the development of Type 1 diabetes.)

Below are more reasons to exercise regularly:

  1. To avoid complications. Exercise helps reduce the risk of diabetes complications like heart disease.
  2. To maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Experts state that exercising regularly helps lower cholesterol and boost levels of good cholesterol.
  3. To lose weight and keep it off. Being overweight or obese is a risk factor for diabetes.
  4. To lower blood pressure. Diabetics are twice as likely to develop high blood pressure than non-diabetics. Luckily, exercise is as good as conventional medications in reducing blood pressure.
  5. For stronger bones. Weight-bearing exercises like walking, dancing and climbing the stairs force you to work against gravity, which helps strengthen your bones.
  6. To improve your mood. Exercise promotes the production of chemicals in your brain that make you more relaxed and less stressed.
  7. To sleep better. Moderate-to-vigorous exercises can increase your sleep quality by reducing the time it takes for you to fall asleep.

How to start exercising

Check out the following tips when exercising for the first time:

  1. Stay hydrated. You’ll need to drink water regularly during exercise to prevent dehydration.
  2. Keep a glucose-heavy snack ready. Many diabetic patients risk bringing their blood sugar levels way down when exercising because their muscles are absorbing glucose.
  3. Check your blood sugar. Use a glucose meter to check your blood sugar before and after exercise.
  4. Start slow. Beginners are advised to start off slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of their workouts.
  5. Consult your GP. Get yourself checked for heart conditions or anything that may affect your health once you start working out.

Exercising regularly is important for diabetics because it helps lower blood sugar levels and greatly helps to prevent the complications of diabetes. Move those muscles to keep yourself healthy and eat a balanced diet for better results.

Read more tips on how to manage your blood sugar at BloodSugar.news.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

SteadyHealth.news

EndocrineWeb.com

DOM-Pubs.OnlineLibrary.Wiley.com

JAMANetwork.com

HopkinsMedicine.org

MayoClinic.org

SleepFoundation.org

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.