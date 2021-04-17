Rose water is an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory remedy for skin infections

Rosa damascena, commonly known as Damask rose, is one of the most important and medicinally useful members of the Rosaceae (rose) family. It is an ornamental plant widely used to make perfumes and is reported to have plenty of beneficial properties. According to multiple studies, Damask rose has anti-HIV, antibacterial, antioxidant, antitussive, hypnotic and antidiabetic properties. It has also shown relaxant effects on the tracheal chains of guinea pigs.

In many countries, Damask rose is often used to produce two products: rose essential oil and rose water. Because of its low oil content and lack of natural or synthetic substitutes, Damask rose essential oil is one of the most expensive oils in the world. Meanwhile, rose water, which contains 10 to 50 percent rose oil, is used for religious and medicinal applications, and is highly valued in the cosmetics and food industry, where it is used to make some special foods (e.g., floral-flavored ice cream and cakes, Turkish delight, puddings).

In a recent study, researchers at Teikyo University in Japan investigated two biological properties of Damask rose, specifically it’s antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. They tested rose water made from high-quality Damask rose petals on two microbial pathogens, namely, Candida albicans and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which commonly cause skin infections.

The researchers reported their findings in an article published in Biological and Pharmaceutical Bulletin.

Damask rose water is a natural antibiotic and anti-inflammatory agent

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Damask rose is a multipurpose plant widely known for its culinary and medicinal applications, among other things. Edible parts of Damask rose are used in various cuisines, including its young shoots, petals, fruits, leaves and seeds.

Damask rose petals are used to make jams and add flavor to beverages, baked goods and desserts. They are also used for cooking dishes. Rosewater, which can be sweetened to produce rose syrup, is a byproduct of rose oil production. It is usually obtained by steam distilling Damask rose petals and taking the hydrosol portion of the rose petal distillate. (Related: One of the oldest European roses, the Damask rose is now being studied as a potent anti-aging remedy.)

In different parts of the world, rose water, rose oil and a decoction made of Damask rose roots are used in traditional medicine for the treatment of various ailments, such as abdominal and chest pain, digestive problems and inflammation, especially of the neck. In North America, Indian tribes use the decoction as a cough remedy for children. Rose oil is used to treat depression and reduce stress and tension. Inhaling the vapor produced by heating rose oil is also believed to be an effective remedy for allergies, headaches and migraine.

Damask rose water, on the other hand, is traditionally used to treat skin conditions, such as erythema (skin redness), itchiness and swelling. To evaluate its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, the researchers tested Damask rose water against C. albicans and MRSA and assessed its effects on the function of neutrophils, which are white blood cells that serve as key regulators of inflammatory reactions.

The researchers reported that Damask rose water (2.2. percent solution) inhibited the mycelial growth of C. albicans and reduced the viability of MRSA within an hour of treatment. Damask rose water (five to 15 percent) also suppressed the activation of neutrophils induced by treatment with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a bacterial toxin; tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a), a cell-signaling protein produced by immune cells; and N-formyl-Met-Leu-Phe (fMLP), a macrophage activator.

Additionally, Damask rose water reduced LPS- and TNF-a-induced cell surface expression of the adhesion-related molecule, cluster of differentiation 11b (CD11b), which is rapidly elevated by the activation of neutrophils. The amount of CD11b in neutrophils is said to correlate with their activation and inflammation. However, Damask rose water did not affect the migratory capacity of neutrophils (with or without a chemoattractant).

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that Damask rose water can reduce the pathogenicity of microbes and attenuate neutrophil stimulation, thus inhibiting skin inflammation caused by microbial infections.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 1

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 2

ScienceDirect.com

Healthline.com

JStage.JST.go.jp

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.