Israeli scientists announce yet another COVID-19 vaccine side effect: herpes zoster

Blood clots are rightfully one of the more attention-grabbing side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, but Israeli scientists are also warning about another potential side effect: herpes infections.

A study that appeared in the Rheumatology journal notes that scientists there have identified six cases of patients developing the herpes zoster skin rash after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, and other cases have since come to light.

Herpes zoster, also known as shingles, begins as an itchy skin rash with small red bumps, and it can lead to pain and nerve damage if left untreated. It also causes a prolonged burning sensation on the skin that can last long after the rash has disappeared.

Elevate Your Health with MoringaAccording to researchers from the Carmel Medical Center in Haifa and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases have a higher risk of developing a herpes infection in response to the vaccine.

They found that 1.2% of patients who received the vaccine experienced the infection. All of the patients involved had mild cases of autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases. Although this infection is more common in older people, all of the patients who experienced this particular side effect were young; a few were in their 30s.

Five of the patients developed herpes zoster following their first dose of the vaccine, while the sixth developed the infection following their second dose. Although doctors cannot say that the vaccine causes herpes at this point, it does appear that it could be triggering the infection in some patients.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Victoria Furer, told the Jerusalem Post that after the study was published on April 12, she received emails from patients all over the world reporting that they had also developed herpes zoster after getting the vaccine.

Because immunosuppressed individuals were not allowed to participate in initial clinical trials, it is possible that more cases of herpes zoster and other side effects could begin emerging as many countries’ vaccine efforts continue and people with a range of conditions experience reactions.

Skin reactions common after COVID-19 vaccine

Many patients have been experiencing skin reactions after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Some are experiencing full-body rashes that start within days of the vaccine, while others are experiencing immediate allergic reactions within the first four hours of getting the jab. It is not known exactly how common these reactions are because not everyone reports them to a registry.

One of the most common reactions to the vaccines is a raised and itchy red rash that can occur as much as a week after getting the shot and is referred to as covid arm or Moderna arm; most of these reactions are being seen in people who receive the Moderna vaccine.

Another issue that some people who have been vaccinated are experiencing is known as covid toes. This appears as bumps or sores emerge on a patient’s toes and sometimes fingers with red or purple swelling that have been linked to inflammation in the blood vessel walls.

Blood clot concerns continue

While these reactions can be very uncomfortable – not to mention frightening – the media is quick to downplay them and remind people that the risk of rashes is a small price to pay for some degree of protection from COVID-19. However, amid all the noise about “harmless” rashes, no one should lose sight of the fact that blood clots are a very real and life-threatening side effect that has caused COVID-19 vaccines to be pulled from the market in some countries.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been taken out of circulation in some places in Europe because of its link to blood clots. In the U.S., at least seven patients who were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have also experienced blood clots in the brain – one man and six women. Its use has now been put on pause over the concerns. Both of the vaccines linked to blood clots are adenovirus vector vaccines.

Unfortunately, we are probably going to hear about even more vaccine-related side effects in the coming months as more people get these experimental jabs. COVID-19 is a serious illness, but it is important to weigh the risks of the vaccine carefully – and the fact that we don’t even know what all the risks are yet – before lining up for a shot.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

JPost.com

NYPost.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.