Health departments caught lying, covering up covid vaccine vascular damage and “acute anaphylactic reactions”

According to the government, which apparently never lies, there is zero risk from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” spike proteins causing any long-term problems inside the body. According to the Salk Institute, though, nothing could be further from the truth.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently put out a “fact” sheet about Chinese Virus injections that claims their spike proteins are “harmless.” Readers are left with the impression that there is no risk to getting jabbed because “science” says the injections are safe.

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.“Our immune systems recognize that this spike protein doesn’t belong in our bodies and makes antibodies to bind onto the protein, signaling our immune cells to attack,” it further claims.

“This is called an immune response. mRNA vaccines provide instructions for our immune system to make antibodies without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19 and passing it on to others.”

Sounds great, right? This is hardly accurate, though. A Salk Institute study found that this so-called “harmless” spike protein is directly responsible for causing the vascular damage that many Wuhan Flu shot recipients are suffering, resulting in conditions like stroke, heart attack, migraine, blood clots and other damage.

“Critically, all four covid vaccine brands currently in widespread use either inject patients with the spike protein or, via mRNA technology, instruct the patient’s own body to manufacture spike proteins and release them into their own blood,” warns Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

“This floods the patient’s body with the very spike protein that the Salk Institute has now identified as the smoking gun cause of vascular damage and related events (such as blood clots, which are killing many people who take the vaccines).”

You could suffer a deadly allergic reaction from Chinese Virus injection

Interestingly, CDPH also put out a “pre-vaccination checklist” that would seem to contradict its “fact sheet.” On the fourth page in the bubble sidebar, it is noted that healthcare professionals “should be familiar with identifying immediate-type allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis” resulting from injection.

It goes on to explain that healthcare professionals should familiarize themselves with how to competently treat allergic reactions “at the time of vaccine administration” – meaning the injections are not nearly as safe as is widely claimed.

“Appropriate medical treatment for severe allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event that an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of a COVID-19 vaccine,” it further states.

All of this points right back to the “harmless” spike proteins that if they fail to induce death immediately through anaphylactic shock will eventually tear apart the vascular system. So much for being “inert.”

“Put simply, it means the vaccines were designed to contain the very element that’s killing people,” the Health Ranger adds.

“The upshot of this research is that covid vaccines are inducing vascular disease and directly causing injuries and deaths stemming to blood clots and other vascular reactions. This is all caused by the spike protein that’s deliberately engineered into the vaccines.”

The Salk paper is the first, by the way, to explain how these spike proteins impact the body by binding to ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) receptors and inhibiting normal function of cellular mitochondria.

The establishment’s response to these findings is to claim that “vaccination-generated antibodies” protect against spike protein damage, thus making it not a threat. But the Salk Institute disagrees.

In some people, their immune systems may be strong enough to initially protect against immediate and obvious spike protein damage. But what happens later on down the road when they encounter other diseases and their immune systems become compromised?

More related news stories are available at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Portal.CT.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Portal.CT.gov

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.