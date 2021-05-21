Health departments caught lying, covering up covid vaccine vascular damage and “acute anaphylactic reactions”

According to the government, which apparently never lies, there is zero risk from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” spike proteins causing any long-term problems inside the body. According to the Salk Institute, though, nothing could be further from the truth.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently put out a “fact” sheet about Chinese Virus injections that claims their spike proteins are “harmless.” Readers are left with the impression that there is no risk to getting jabbed because “science” says the injections are safe.

“Our immune systems recognize that this spike protein doesn’t belong in our bodies and makes antibodies to bind onto the protein, signaling our immune cells to attack,” it further claims.

“This is called an immune response. mRNA vaccines provide instructions for our immune system to make antibodies without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19 and passing it on to others.”

Sounds great, right? This is hardly accurate, though. A Salk Institute study found that this so-called “harmless” spike protein is directly responsible for causing the vascular damage that many Wuhan Flu shot recipients are suffering, resulting in conditions like stroke, heart attack, migraine, blood clots and other damage.

“Critically, all four covid vaccine brands currently in widespread use either inject patients with the spike protein or, via mRNA technology, instruct the patient’s own body to manufacture spike proteins and release them into their own blood,” warns Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

“This floods the patient’s body with the very spike protein that the Salk Institute has now identified as the smoking gun cause of vascular damage and related events (such as blood clots, which are killing many people who take the vaccines).”

You could suffer a deadly allergic reaction from Chinese Virus injection

Interestingly, CDPH also put out a “pre-vaccination checklist” that would seem to contradict its “fact sheet.” On the fourth page in the bubble sidebar, it is noted that healthcare professionals “should be familiar with identifying immediate-type allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis” resulting from injection.

It goes on to explain that healthcare professionals should familiarize themselves with how to competently treat allergic reactions “at the time of vaccine administration” – meaning the injections are not nearly as safe as is widely claimed.

“Appropriate medical treatment for severe allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event that an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of a COVID-19 vaccine,” it further states.

All of this points right back to the “harmless” spike proteins that if they fail to induce death immediately through anaphylactic shock will eventually tear apart the vascular system. So much for being “inert.”

“Put simply, it means the vaccines were designed to contain the very element that’s killing people,” the Health Ranger adds.

“The upshot of this research is that covid vaccines are inducing vascular disease and directly causing injuries and deaths stemming to blood clots and other vascular reactions. This is all caused by the spike protein that’s deliberately engineered into the vaccines.”

The Salk paper is the first, by the way, to explain how these spike proteins impact the body by binding to ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) receptors and inhibiting normal function of cellular mitochondria.

The establishment’s response to these findings is to claim that “vaccination-generated antibodies” protect against spike protein damage, thus making it not a threat. But the Salk Institute disagrees.

In some people, their immune systems may be strong enough to initially protect against immediate and obvious spike protein damage. But what happens later on down the road when they encounter other diseases and their immune systems become compromised?

Ethan Huff

