No vaccine, no college? Physicians group urges students to fight back

Many colleges and universities have announced they will require students planning to return to campus this fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, explaining their aim is to “protect the health and safety of the community.”

(Article by Art Moore republished from WND.com)

And the American College Health Association — which recommends the vaccination requirement — makes it clear that the main purpose is not to protect the students themselves. The protection is not for the young people, who have only a miniscule risk, but for the high-risk individuals in the surrounding community or wherever the students go in the “mass migration” at the end of the semester.

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.That’s a troubling shift in public policy, says Dr. Jane Orient, the executive director of Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

She points out that people 15 to 24 years of age amount to only 0.1% of recorded COVID deaths. And their survival rate is virtually 100%, according to the CDC.

Yet, Orient argued, young people can suffer death or serious disability after getting one of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, which have not been fully approved by the FDA.

She pointed out that according to an independent analysis, the aggressive Israeli vaccination campaign killed more than 200 times as many young persons as the coronavirus itself could have killed during the same 35-week period.

An online commenter that backed the ACHA’s recommendation on its website made the case for young people accepting the risk.

“It is perfectly reasonable for a society to expect its members, *all* of its members, to take up such risks on behalf of everyone. Unless you plan on putting a bullet in your own head on your thirty ninth birthday, one day *you* will be that elderly person who benefits disproportionately from universal vaccination. To not accept that risk now, yet expect that protection later, would make you a hypocrite.”

Orient reacted: “So much for the parental instinct to protect children—instead of using or sacrificing them!”

She acknowledged that the precise number of post-vaccine “adverse events” because of incomplete reporting.

But on the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and the British Yellow Card system are reports of death, clotting or bleeding problems, paralysis, blindness and miscarriages.

“The long-term adverse events cannot yet be known. The prospect of most concern to the young women calling our office is infertility,” Orient said.

She cautioned that there is no evidence that the vaccines currently available cause infertility. But there also is no evidence that they don’t.

“There are plausible reasons to worry,” she said. “Viral spike protein has been found in placentas from mothers who gave birth after having COVID. And the spike protein itself, without any virus, can attach to the lining of blood vessels and many tissues, and even cross the blood-brain barrier, and wreak havoc.”

She noted that the Pfizer experimental trial excluded women who were or might soon become pregnant and required men to abstain or use a condom for 28 days post injection.

That sounds, she said, like an “abundance of caution.”

But there is no abundance of caution shown by ACHA and the institutions “in forcing this product onto students entering their prime reproductive years.”

No concern about “reproductive rights,” she said.

Orient argues it’s illegal to use coercion to gain acceptance of products that are available only through an emergency use authorization.

The colleges and universities, she said, apparently are confident of quick FDA approval, even though trials won’t be complete until 2022 or 2023.

What can students do?

Orient said her organization, the AAPS, has written to college administrators urging them to withdraw the mandate but has received no reply.

She’s not optimistic that she will get a positive response, noting ACHA receives grants from Pfizer and that CDC that “probably talk louder.”

“So, what can students do?” she asks. “Be cheerful or reluctant participants in a massive uncontrolled experiment and hope for the best? Seek an exemption? Or pause their education plans and outrageous tuition?”

Orient argues that a college degree can be paused and there are many online educational opportunities. Further, for some people, a college degree is unnecessary.

It all boils down to a risk-benefit analysis.

“The biological window for having a family will close,” she says. “How much risk of infertility should young people take?”

‘Green pass’

There’s another approach to the increasing trend of restricting access to the vaccinated.

Israel’s Health Ministry announced in Februrary it would allow people who are tested and found to have coronavirus antibodies to access sites open to the vaccinated and those who recovered from COVID-19.

Getting the “Green Pass” would require paying for the serological testing.

News Editors

Read more at: WND.com and MedicalTyranny.com.

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.