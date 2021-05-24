How to make DIY survival pain relief salve using essential oils

Knowing how to make effective home remedies is a key prepping skill, especially if you want to save money on supplies or avoid the use of store-bought medication that often contains harmful chemicals.

Detailed below are several guides on making a DIY version of Tiger Balm, a popular pain relief salve, using natural ingredients like essential oils and items you may already have at home, like petroleum jelly or beeswax. This DIY pain relief salve will help soothe sore muscles after a long day of working on your homestead.

(h/t to PrepperWebsite.com)

What is Tiger Balm, and how does it work?

Tiger Balm is a brand of store-bought topical pain medication. When applied on bare skin, the salve provides both a warming and cooling sensation.

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.Tiger Balm is made of different ingredients like essential oils, petroleum jelly and paraffin. Essential oils give Tiger Balm its distinctive smell and are also responsible for the product’s medicinal properties.

Unlike ibuprofen, Tylenol, or aspirin, essential oils are counter-irritants that overload your nerve endings with hot and cold sensations that override pain signals.

There are different Tiger Balm formulas made using a combination of these five ingredients:

  • Cajeput oil (seven percent) – Cajeput has a heating effect on the skin. It’s a traditional remedy against rheumatism, and it also has stimulating and invigorating effects.
  • Camphor oil (11-25 percent) – Camphor is one of the two active ingredients in Tiger Balm. It has both cooling and warming effects on your skin and also increases blood circulation.
  • Cinnamon cassia oil (10 percent) – Cinnamon oil has anti-inflammatory and heating effects. The essential oil can also help relieve arthritis and other inflammatory pain.
  • Clove oil (10 percent) – Clove oil stimulates the heat receptors and has analgesic qualities.
  • Menthol or methyl salicylate (15 percent) – Menthol and methyl salicylate are made from mint extracts. These common anesthetics work by constricting your muscles to help decrease muscular and joint pain. These active ingredients can also help relieve colds and congestion when inhaled.

Before SHTF, stock up on these useful essential oils. These oils can also be used for other home remedies, making them an important part of your survival stockpile.

For example, clove oil can also be used to relieve a toothache. Clove oil is an antioxidant that’s also a natural analgesic, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial. (Related: Arnica salve is an herbal medicine that smart preppers keep in their emergency kits.)

Below are alternatives that you can use to replace the five essential oils needed to make a DIY pain relief salve similar to Tiger Balm.

Cooling oils

  • Eucalyptus oil
  • Sandalwood oil
  • Tea tree oil
  • Vetiver oil

Warming oils

  • Black pepper oil
  • Cardamom oil
  • Chili seed or capsaicin oil
  • Ginger oil

DIY pain relief salve with a mentholated topical ointment or petroleum jelly base

You can make DIY Tiger Balm using mentholated topical ointments like Vicks VaporRub and essential oils.

Mentholated topical ointments already contain essential oils, which provide a heating and cooling effect when applied to your skin.

Products like Vicks contain about 5 percent camphor, 3 percent menthol and 1–2 percent of eucalyptus oil. Turn mentholated topical ointments into DIY pain relief salve by adding a couple of drops of the oils it already contains and several drops of warming oils to complete the mixture.

Alternatively, you can use petroleum jelly as the base. But since petroleum jelly doesn’t contain essential oils, you need to add some to make a 50/50 mix of oils and petroleum jelly.

Use the percentages listed for the original Tiger Balm formulation to determine how much of each oil you need to add.

DIY pain relief salve with beeswax

If you prefer using natural ingredients instead of mentholated topical ointment or petroleum jelly, you can use beeswax to make the DIY pain relief salve.

You’ll still need to combine the essential oils and base of the salve in a 50/50 mixture.

Ingredients:

  • Beeswax
  • 1 Teaspoon of coconut oil
  • Olive oil
  • Cajeput oil
  • Camphor oil
  • Cinnamon cassia oil
  • Clove oil
  • Menthol or methyl salicylate

Steps:

  1. Start by warming a pot of water to a maximum of 150 F. Next, place a small glass jar into the water with one teaspoon of coconut oil and a few drops of olive oil.
  2. Add a few flakes of beeswax. Stir until all the wax has melted.
  3. Test the consistency of the mixture with a cold spoon. If the balm is too soft, add some more beeswax. If it’s too hard, add some more oil.
  4. Add the essential oils into the balm while it is still in the pot of water. Follow the percentages listed above as a guide and use alternatives if you don’t have any of the five essential oils for the original Tiger Balm formulation.

To use the Tiger Balm-inspired DIY pain relief salve, massage into sore skin for a soothing, cooling sensation.

Make DIY pain relief salve at home using natural ingredients like essential oils instead of buying Tiger Balm to save money on your survival supplies.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

PrepperWebsite.com

AskAPrepper.com

Tiger-Balm.org.uk

Healthline.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.