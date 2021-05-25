Mask wearers now feel paranoid, angry, confused and stupid

Most Americans who like wearing a mask all day because it makes them feel more secure about not catching Covid also enjoy the control factor, where they can hassle the people who aren’t wearing a mask by giving them dirty looks or a verbal assault. If you’ve noticed, there’s also a Blue vs. Red politics game going on with masks, and that is why most of the Blue states are MUCH slower to remove mask mandates. The main problems, however, remain that the masks cause oxygen deprivation and angst, leading to pent up anger, and we all know most of the Trump haters have that going on, big time.

Now that mask rules are being lifted by the Red States and most big box retailers, even in Blue states, there’s a new reason for the control freaks to feel paranoid, angry, confused and yes, dumb – when they have to look at all the intelligent and healthy people who aren’t wearing masks because we figured out the control scam and “flipped the script.”

Most of the vaccinated sheeple are and will continue to wear their useless, bacteria-laden masks because they’ve been brainwashed into paranoia and hate

VeganSafe B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.Soon, the masks should all have the Biden Regime logo (anything resembling a swastika or communist sickle would be appropriate), because that’s about what it all boils down to. Covid-19 was used as a cover story for tens of millions of falsified mail-in ballots to steal the election, by winning all the swing states. The mask was all about communism, and erasing human expression and collaboration, so nobody can be an individual or communicate about the most insidious health and politics scam ever besieged on a republic.

Now, the vaccinated sheeple are even more stupefied and angry than ever, and then confused and powerless on top of all of that. They just can’t think or feel properly at all, during any part of the day, and now they can’t take it out on the mask-less populace, because those rules are falling apart by the day, everywhere. These mask-wearing libtards are waiting for Fauci, the inventor of Covid-19, to tell them what to do, and their oxygen-deprivation masks are making them lose their minds, slowly but surely.

Science proves that the use of simple face masks (including surgical ones) are insufficient in most “Covid safety” situations, because the Covid virus particles are 5 times smaller than the holes in nearly every mask that nearly every libtard American is still wearing, rendering them worthless at preventing the spread of Covid, whether from the person wearing the mask or from being transferred to them by others.

Vaccinated New Yorkers are still scared to DEATH to take off their masks

Not only are the Covid-19 masks useless and harmful, so are the vaccines. The virus has already morphed into dozens of variants of the Covid-19 strain, so the vaccine is absolutely worthless in that regard. Also, since the vaccines cause the human body to create dangerous proteins and prions, those injected sheeple are already experiencing blood clots, paralysis, blindness, deafness and death – all at staggering numbers that MSM won’t publish.

Author Jim Rickards tweeted Wednesday, “Masks don’t work and never did. States and CDC no longer require them. But, New Yorkers are still wearing masks. A viral crisis is now a mental health crisis, something predicted in Chapter 5 of my new book.” New Yorkers who got the dirty Covid jabs have been authorized by their communist government to ditch the masks, but most are not. The trick was to get all the ‘non-vaxxers’ to vax up in order to be able to take off their masks, but that coercion failed miserably, just like vaccine passports will fail miserably also.

Let’s face it, emotion and trauma will always trump in the news cycle, and that’s what the CCP-Biden-Regime brought to their base of already-brainwashed sheeple. The plandemic bait worked for them, hook-line-and-sinker, but now the tables have turned on the emphatic and dogmatic libtards, and all the health enthusiasts who KNOW the masks were useless, now have the upper hand in function. We can breathe fresh air. We can think. We can see each other’s smiles and expressions. We are human again. We can collaborate and dismantle the hate machine and the plandemic altogether.

Don’t get caught up in the mayhem and insanity of the fake pandemic, the fake race war, the fake gender war, the fake vaccines that don’t stop Covid, but rather create dementia. Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic for updates on how to prepare and take care of your body and mind with superfoods, supplements and whole organic food right now and during the upcoming communist apocalypse.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DennisMichaelLynch.com

HealthLine.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.