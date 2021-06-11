Extracts from cinnamon and pomegranates show antimicrobial activities against food-poisoning bacteria

Foodborne illness is a major concern for the food industry and regulatory agencies around the world. The most common cause of foodborne illness, or food poisoning, is consuming spoiled foods or products contaminated by pathogenic microorganisms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foodborne illness is a costly public health problem that, while preventable, can still claim lives if not treated promptly. In the U.S., one in six Americans get sick due to food poisoning and around 3,000 die each year.

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.In 2016, nine foodborne pathogens caused more than 24,000 infections, nearly 6,000 hospitalizations and almost 100 deaths. These pathogens belonged to the genera CampylobacterSalmonellaShigellaCryptosporidiumYersiniaVibrioListeria and Cyclospora, and included a strain of Escherichia coli that produces the Shiga toxin. Known as one of the most potent biological poisons on the planet, the Shiga toxin causes bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS is characterized by low blood platelet counts, hemolytic anemia and eventual kidney failure.

Thanks to advances in modern technology, researchers have developed a new type of food packaging that can prevent food spoilage and foodborne illnesses. Active antimicrobial packaging is specifically designed to release bioactive compounds into packed foods in a controlled manner. These bioactive compounds are often isolated from plants and have potent antimicrobial properties that can stem the growth of microorganisms. Antimicrobial packaging capable of releasing such compounds may preserve perishable goods that need to be transported to distant locations.

In a recent study, a researcher at Pamukkale University in Turkey evaluated the effectiveness of active antimicrobial films at inhibiting the growth of two common food pathogens, namely, E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus. The antimicrobial films were made with a biodegradable polymer called polycaprolactone (PCL) and incorporated with active compounds from cinnamon and pomegranate. The researcher reported his findings in an article published in the journal Food Science and Technology.

Films containing cinnamon and pomegranate compounds may prevent food spoilage

For his experiment, the researcher used manti, a tortellini-like traditional Turkish food, because it requires an active packaging system to be transportable. Due to its nutrient content and high moisture content, manti is considered a highly perishable food product. The researcher used polycaprolactone to make the packaging films because previous studies have found that the polymer can control the release of bioactive compounds effectively. The samples were then stored at 4 C.

Before inoculating the manti pieces with food-poisoning bacteria, the researcher incorporated (PCL) films with either cinnamaldehyde (CNMA) from cinnamon or pomegranate methanolic extract (PME) to form antimicrobial diffusion films. According to studies, cinnamaldehyde can stop Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria from forming biofilms, while pomegranate extracts have shown inhibitory effects on the growth of E. coli and S. aureus. The packaged manti and films were inserted in polyethylene bags filled with 100 percent N2 gas and monitored at 4 C for 28 days.

The researcher found that low-temperature storage and the addition of antimicrobial films effectively controlled microbial growth in the manti packages under modified atmospheric conditions for almost a month. Both the PCL-CNMA and PCL-PME films suppressed the growth of S. aureus for 21 days at 4 C, but the PCL-CNMA films had fewer colony forming units (CFU) at Day 28. (Related: Essential oil of bald cypress can prevent food spoilage.)

The researcher reported a similar result on Day 28 for manti packages inoculated with E. coli. While PCL-PME films provided a bacteriostatic effect from Day 7 to Day 28, the PCL-CNMA films caused significantly larger reductions in CFU from Days 21 to 28.

Based on these findings, the researcher concluded that cinnamaldehyde from cinnamon and pomegranate extracts have powerful antimicrobial properties and can be incorporated into antimicrobial films to extend the shelf life of foods in cold storage.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

CDC.gov

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

Scielo.br

FrontiersIn.org

Hindawi.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.