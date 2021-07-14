Arizona attorney general ‘alarmed’ by Biden’s door-to-door vaccination push

Arizona’s attorney general sent a letter to President Biden condemning his new strategy to promote coronavirus vaccines by having representatives go door to door to speak with Americans about getting the shots.

The letter sent by Attorney General Mark Brnovich, first obtained by Fox News, calls the effort “government intrusion into American’s health care privacy.”

“Americans trust medical researchers and their family doctors to provide information and recommendations to make personal decisions but they do not trust government intrusion or the politicization of the health care process,” the letter states.

The attorney general also raised concerns about the possibility of the government using private medical information to find out which Americans are not vaccinated.

“I, along with many Arizonans, was greatly alarmed by your White House indicating that it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information for Americans who have not been vaccinated,” the letter states. “If this is the case, this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona.”

The letter comes a day after Biden stated his new strategy to push for vaccinations after the administration fell just shy of its goal to have at least 70 percent of Americans get at least one shot of the vaccine by July 4.

Biden said door-to-door community outreach would be one of the ways to promote the vaccine and ease concerns of those hesitant to receive it.

“Let’s keep the bureaucrats out of American neighborhoods and keep these health care decisions between people and their trusted medical professionals,” Brnovich said.

Officials are renewing their strategy for vaccines as the delta variant spreads in the U.S. and is causing a rise in cases among unvaccinated individuals.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

