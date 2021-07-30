CDC confesses to COVID-19 “vaccines” being a medical HOAX… vaxxed individuals shown to have HIGHER viral loads and can be super-spreaders

Many people seem to have missed it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a powerful admission this week that completely upends everything we have been told for the past several months about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

In a shocking announcement, the CDC actually confessed to the fact that the Trump Vaccines it has been aggressively pushing as the final solution to the Chinese Virus were nothing but a medical hoax, providing no protection against infection or spread.

After baiting millions of people into getting jabbed on the promise that life would return back to “normal” if they did, the CDC now admits that being “fully vaccinated” does not actually fight the “delta variant,” but instead contributes to more infections. Because of this, the CDC now wants all injected people to put back on their masks just like before they were vaccinated.

Fauci Flu shots, the CDC now admits, are more symbolic than anything else. People who refuse to get them are just as safe and protected against Chinese Germs as those who did, is the short of it. So much for “science.”

“In areas with substantial and high transmission,” announced CDC head Rochelle Walensky, vaccinated people should mask up to “help prevent the spread of the delta variant and protect others.” In other words, just because you got vaccinated does not mean that you are immune from killing grandma, according to Walensky.

The medical establishment is a death cult

This is a complete about-face from what Walensky was saying just a few months ago when the CDC ruled that injected people no longer had to wear masks. In fact, Walensky had adamantly pushed the notion, as did Tony Fauci, that vaccinated people were incapable of spreading the Chinese Disease.

All of that has since changed, now that millions of Americans took the bait and got jabbed in accordance with the government’s earlier guidelines. This big oopsie means that countless people permanently modified their DNA with mRNA chemicals in vain.

“Information on the Delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that, on rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” Walensky stated during a press call.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations.”

What is truly worrisome is the fact that these so-called “experts” got things so wrong that they are now saying the exact opposite of what they said earlier. It is one thing to be a little bit wrong, but they were really, really wrong – so wrong that they, in fact, lied to the world and are now blaming “evolving science” for their deception.

Walensky further admitted during the call that vaccinated people carry the same potential viral load as unvaccinated people. This also goes against what she and other “authorities” said just weeks ago when they claimed that unvaccinated people carry a higher potential viral load, and are thus more “dangerous” to society.

Walensky has yet to fully come out and admit that the Trump Vaccines are actively spreading the Chinese Virus, but with the way things have been going lately, that could be the next order of business in this bizarro world.

Other lies still being told by Walensky include the notion that the “vast majority of transmission” of the Wuhan Flu is occurring “almost exclusively” among “unvaccinated people.” She also falsely claims that unvaccinated people represent 97 percent of all new Chinese Virus hospitalization cases, which is completely made-up.

You will find coverage of the latest Chinese Virus circus acts at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

