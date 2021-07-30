CDC confesses to COVID-19 “vaccines” being a medical HOAX… vaxxed individuals shown to have HIGHER viral loads and can be super-spreaders

Many people seem to have missed it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a powerful admission this week that completely upends everything we have been told for the past several months about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

In a shocking announcement, the CDC actually confessed to the fact that the Trump Vaccines it has been aggressively pushing as the final solution to the Chinese Virus were nothing but a medical hoax, providing no protection against infection or spread.

After baiting millions of people into getting jabbed on the promise that life would return back to “normal” if they did, the CDC now admits that being “fully vaccinated” does not actually fight the “delta variant,” but instead contributes to more infections. Because of this, the CDC now wants all injected people to put back on their masks just like before they were vaccinated.

Fauci Flu shots, the CDC now admits, are more symbolic than anything else. People who refuse to get them are just as safe and protected against Chinese Germs as those who did, is the short of it. So much for “science.”

“In areas with substantial and high transmission,” announced CDC head Rochelle Walensky, vaccinated people should mask up to “help prevent the spread of the delta variant and protect others.” In other words, just because you got vaccinated does not mean that you are immune from killing grandma, according to Walensky.

The medical establishment is a death cult

This is a complete about-face from what Walensky was saying just a few months ago when the CDC ruled that injected people no longer had to wear masks. In fact, Walensky had adamantly pushed the notion, as did Tony Fauci, that vaccinated people were incapable of spreading the Chinese Disease.

All of that has since changed, now that millions of Americans took the bait and got jabbed in accordance with the government’s earlier guidelines. This big oopsie means that countless people permanently modified their DNA with mRNA chemicals in vain.

“Information on the Delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that, on rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” Walensky stated during a press call.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations.”

What is truly worrisome is the fact that these so-called “experts” got things so wrong that they are now saying the exact opposite of what they said earlier. It is one thing to be a little bit wrong, but they were really, really wrong – so wrong that they, in fact, lied to the world and are now blaming “evolving science” for their deception.

Walensky further admitted during the call that vaccinated people carry the same potential viral load as unvaccinated people. This also goes against what she and other “authorities” said just weeks ago when they claimed that unvaccinated people carry a higher potential viral load, and are thus more “dangerous” to society.

Walensky has yet to fully come out and admit that the Trump Vaccines are actively spreading the Chinese Virus, but with the way things have been going lately, that could be the next order of business in this bizarro world.

Other lies still being told by Walensky include the notion that the “vast majority of transmission” of the Wuhan Flu is occurring “almost exclusively” among “unvaccinated people.” She also falsely claims that unvaccinated people represent 97 percent of all new Chinese Virus hospitalization cases, which is completely made-up.

You will find coverage of the latest Chinese Virus circus acts at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.