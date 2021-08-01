How to make survival energy bars from scratch

Energy bars are a great addition to your survival rations because they are high in calories and have a long shelf life. You can easily buy them in large quantities and fit them into your bugout bag (BOB) or survival kit.

But not all energy bars are good for you, especially since they often contain added sugar, synthetic chemicals, artificial food dyes and other harmful ingredients. Fortunately, energy bars are easy to make at home.

Read on to learn how to make nutritious survival energy bars from scratch. (h/t to PreppersWill.com)

Why make your own energy bars?

Elevate Your Health with MoringaEnergy bars are designed to be a cheap and convenient source of nutrition. Their very name indicates that they provide energy, which mainly comes from macronutrients like carbohydrates, protein and fat.

However, most store-bought energy bars are no better than candy bars. Despite marketing claims that they are good for you, many commercially made energy bars are often chock-full of added sugar and other harmful ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS). HFCS has been linked to obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Store-bought energy bars are also tremendous let-downs because they are full of simple carbohydrates that are all too quickly digested and absorbed into your bloodstream, thereby raising your blood sugar levels.

By making your own survival energy bars, you get to carefully select the ingredients you will use. This way, you don’t have to worry about the health effects of added sugar, HFCS or simple carbohydrates. In addition, you can prepare large batches and cut them in the manner you prefer for easier storage in your stockpile or BOB. (Related: Food supply 101: Top 14 food items for your survival stockpile.)

How to make survival energy bars from scratch

Survival energy bars are meant to keep you fed and nourished in a pinch, which is why they are usually high in calories. Those calories come from ingredients like nuts, grains, seeds, dried fruits, healthy oils and nut butters.

Here’s a closer look at the ingredients typically used to make survival energy bars:

  1. Nuts – Nuts are a good source of heart-healthy unsaturated fats and carbohydrates. They are also rich in protein, which makes them an ideal protein source for vegans and vegetarians. Some of the most commonly used nuts in energy bars are cashewsalmonds and walnuts.
  2. Fruits – Fruits are rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from free radicals, and fiber, which promotes normal bowel movement and keeps you full for longer. Dried fruits are best for survival energy bars because they store well.
  3. Whole grains – Whole grains are packed with complex carbohydrates, which provide a stable source of energy. They are also very filling. Steel-cut and rolled oats are used in many energy bar recipes.
  4. Seeds – Seeds are great sources of fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They provide high amounts of protein as well.
  5. Thickeners – Thickeners keep all of the other ingredients together. You can use coconut oil, sesame oil, organic maple syrup, raw honey and organic nut butters as thickeners. Stay away from any synthetic and non-organic ones.

Survival energy bar with rolled oats

These survival energy bars taste just as good as store-bought ones but without the added sugars and unhealthy ingredients.

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups powdered milk
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup dried fruit powder
  • 3 tablespoons raw honey

Preparation:

  1. Mix the oats, milk and sugar in a bowl.
  2. Mix the honey, dried fruit powder and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil while stirring constantly.
  3. Remove from heat and pour into the dry ingredients. Mix well to form a dough.
  4. The dough will be stiff, so use a food processor or heavy-duty mixer to thoroughly mix the ingredients. If the dough is too stiff, add a teaspoon of water at a time and continue mixing until you can spread the dough onto a baking sheet.
  5. Cut into bars before baking at 200 to 250 F for 1.5 hours. If you have a dehydrator, you can process them at 150 F for four to five hours.

For more recipes that you can try before SHTF, visit NaturalNewsRecipes.com.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

PreppersWill.com

Health.ClevelandClinic.org

PrepSchoolDaily.Blogspot.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.