Pfizer refused to supply South America with covid vaccines until governments removed all liability for injuries, deaths

As a condition of supplying Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs to Columbia, Big Pharma giants Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca reportedly struck a secret immunity deal with the nation’s government, which agreed to indemnify the multinational corporations from liability for injuries and deaths caused by the injections.

Columbian officials “accidentally” published contracts from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca showing that the 25 million doses of Fauci Flu shots that were recently shipped to the country would not have come were it not for the pharma giants first being awarded total immunity.

While attempting to send the confidential information to a regional court following a tutelage filing, Columbia's Council of State, which is considered the supreme judicial authority in the country, mistakenly disclosed the contracts signed between the Columbian government and the pharmaceutical behemoths.

The alleged mistake was quickly discovered by the government and the documents were removed, but not before the Columbian nonprofit “Anticorruption Institute” accessed and copied it, later leaking it in order “to defend transparency and in a bid to safeguard the fundamental right of access to public information.”

“The 132-page file details the contractual agreement established between the Colombian government and the two pharmaceutical companies, with AstraZeneca’s contract being signed on December 16, 2020, and Pfizer’s on February 2, 2021,” reported Life Site News.

Columbia spent $240 million for liability-free covid “vaccines”

Before Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump – his words – released the “Operation Warp Speed” injections here in the United States late last year, we learned that the Big Pharma corporations that made them were also immunized against legal liability here as well.

As a condition of supplying them here on the taxpayer dime, large multinational corporations like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna forced the American government to exempt them from lawsuits arising from injuries and deaths caused by the injections.

In Columbia, similar contracts were agreed upon amounting to nearly $240 million in revenue for Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Nearly 25 million doses of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are now being distributed there, all liability-free.

Columbia negotiated payments of $6 per dose of AstraZeneca’s jab and $12 per dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA jab. According to Children’s Health Defense (CHD), the U.S. paid a whopping $19.50 per dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA jab.

“Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s efforts to develop and manufacture the Vaccine are aspirational in nature and subject to significant risks and uncertainties,” Pfizer-BioNTech announced.

“The Republic of Columbia will fully assume the risks derived from the acquisition, use and application of the vaccine.”

In other words, not only did Columbia shell out $240 million to Big Pharma for fake “vaccines” that spread more disease and death, but anyone who gets sick or killed by them can now sue the government.

This is how Big Pharma has always operated, of course. Rake in massive profits while exempting yourself from liability is how the legalized drug cartel continues to create corrupt multi-billionaires, along with hordes of sick and dead people in their wake.

“The long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known,” Pfizer-BioNTech admits about its injection, adding that “there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.”

Thus, Pfizer-BioNTech demanded a contract that completely exempts both companies from “all suits, claims, actions, demands, losses, damages, liabilities, settlements, penalties, fines, costs and expenses … caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the Vaccine.”

The Columbian government was also supposed to never make this information public, but here we are. Will the Columbian people rise up to hold their government and Big Pharma accountable for this genocidal racket?

More of the latest news about Big Pharma’s liability-free covid jab racket can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Archive.is

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

