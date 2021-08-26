Pfizer refused to supply South America with covid vaccines until governments removed all liability for injuries, deaths

As a condition of supplying Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs to Columbia, Big Pharma giants Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca reportedly struck a secret immunity deal with the nation’s government, which agreed to indemnify the multinational corporations from liability for injuries and deaths caused by the injections.

Columbian officials “accidentally” published contracts from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca showing that the 25 million doses of Fauci Flu shots that were recently shipped to the country would not have come were it not for the pharma giants first being awarded total immunity.

While attempting to send the confidential information to a regional court following a tutelage filing, Columbia’s Council of State, which is considered the supreme judicial authority in the country, mistakenly disclosed the contracts signed between the Columbian government and the pharmaceutical behemoths.

The alleged mistake was quickly discovered by the government and the documents were removed, but not before the Columbian nonprofit “Anticorruption Institute” accessed and copied it, later leaking it in order “to defend transparency and in a bid to safeguard the fundamental right of access to public information.”

“The 132-page file details the contractual agreement established between the Colombian government and the two pharmaceutical companies, with AstraZeneca’s contract being signed on December 16, 2020, and Pfizer’s on February 2, 2021,” reported Life Site News.

Columbia spent $240 million for liability-free covid “vaccines”

Before Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump – his words – released the “Operation Warp Speed” injections here in the United States late last year, we learned that the Big Pharma corporations that made them were also immunized against legal liability here as well.

As a condition of supplying them here on the taxpayer dime, large multinational corporations like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna forced the American government to exempt them from lawsuits arising from injuries and deaths caused by the injections.

In Columbia, similar contracts were agreed upon amounting to nearly $240 million in revenue for Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. Nearly 25 million doses of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are now being distributed there, all liability-free.

Columbia negotiated payments of $6 per dose of AstraZeneca’s jab and $12 per dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA jab. According to Children’s Health Defense (CHD), the U.S. paid a whopping $19.50 per dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA jab.

“Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s efforts to develop and manufacture the Vaccine are aspirational in nature and subject to significant risks and uncertainties,” Pfizer-BioNTech announced.

“The Republic of Columbia will fully assume the risks derived from the acquisition, use and application of the vaccine.”

In other words, not only did Columbia shell out $240 million to Big Pharma for fake “vaccines” that spread more disease and death, but anyone who gets sick or killed by them can now sue the government.

This is how Big Pharma has always operated, of course. Rake in massive profits while exempting yourself from liability is how the legalized drug cartel continues to create corrupt multi-billionaires, along with hordes of sick and dead people in their wake.

“The long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known,” Pfizer-BioNTech admits about its injection, adding that “there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.”

Thus, Pfizer-BioNTech demanded a contract that completely exempts both companies from “all suits, claims, actions, demands, losses, damages, liabilities, settlements, penalties, fines, costs and expenses … caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the Vaccine.”

The Columbian government was also supposed to never make this information public, but here we are. Will the Columbian people rise up to hold their government and Big Pharma accountable for this genocidal racket?

Ethan Huff

