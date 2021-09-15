Eric Clapton blames vaccine safety propaganda for “disastrous” experience

Eric Clapton hit out at vaccine safety “propaganda,” blaming it for his “disastrous” health experience after he was vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a message to his music producer, the rock and roll icon, who is a known lockdown skeptic, stated that his hands and feet have become “useless” after being vaccinated. This prompted fears that he would never play again.

“I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…,” Clapton wrote in an email to Italian music mogul, Robin Monotti Graziadei.

Monotti shared the letter on his Telegram with Clapton’s permission.

UK authorities claim AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

The AstraZeneca vaccine – co-developed with the University of Oxford – was approved for use in the U.K. last December. According to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), fatigue, chills, headache and joint pain are “very common” side effects of this vaccine.

Despite these, the MHRA claims that the vaccine is safe.

“No stone is left unturned when it comes to our assessments,” said MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine last December. “This approval means more people can be protected against this virus and will help save lives. This is another significant milestone in the fight against this virus. We will continue to support and work across the healthcare system to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out safely across the U.K. Protecting health and improving lives is our mission and what we strive for.”

That said, the MHRA noted that there were “very rare reports of events associated with inflammation of the nervous system, which may cause numbness, pins and needles, and/or loss of feeling,” in certain trailers.

However, it also stated that it was “not confirmed” whether or not these events were due to the vaccine. (Related: It never ends: British health authorities considering asking all adults to get tested for coronavirus TWICE A WEEK.)

Rock icon experienced “disastrous” side effects

The 76-year old Clapton says that while he eventually recovered from the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, he did suffer disastrous reactions for six weeks after his second shot.

“About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers,” he explained. “Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again. But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

The music icon has been a vocal critic of the U.K. government’s lockdown measures. Earlier this year, he criticized the government in an anti-lockdown song called “Stand and Deliver.” The song was a collaboration with Irish singer and songwriter Van Morrison, who is also a critic of the restrictions.

“I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” Clapton says. “Then I was directed to Van [Morrison]; that’s when I found my voice, and even though I was singing his words, they echoed in my heart.”

In his letter, Clapton also confirmed that he was working with Morrison on a new song called “Where Have All the Rebels Gone?” which will appear on the latter’s new album. The song is ostensibly meant to question why more people aren’t questioning government mandates and propaganda.

The singer/songwriter admits that he has been a rebel all his life against tyranny and arrogant authority, but he also craves fellowship, compassion and love. He says he believes the world can prevail against tyranny with all these things.

