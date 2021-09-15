Ancient and green: Study suggests billion-year-old green algae is the ancestor of all plants on the planet

Scientists discovered fossils of what may now be considered to be the oldest green algae known to science. The seaweed, named Proterocladus antiquus, was said to have lived about a billion years ago. Despite its size (about 2 millimeters in length), the algae had a big role: it was able to produce oxygen through photosynthesis, possibly making it the ancestor of all photosynthesizing plants on the planet.

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.Lead researcher, Qing Tang, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Geosciences at Virginia Tech said: “Its discovery indicates that green plants we see today can be traced back to at least 1 billion years ago, and they started in the ocean before they expanded their territory to the land.”

Before P. antiquus‘ discovery, researchers didn’t have hard proof yet that the green algae lived that long ago. But computer models, including those based on molecular clocks, indicated that photosynthesizing plants existed between the Paleoproterozoic era and the Cryogenian period — 2.5 billion to 1.6 billion years ago and 720 million to 635 million years ago.

With the discovery of the fossil, scientists are more confident in saying that photosynthesizing plants lived at least 1 billion years ago. Before P. antiquus, the oldest widely accepted fossilized green algae was about 800 million years old.

Learning more about P. antiquus

Tang and his colleagues discovered the fossils near Dalian City in the northern Chinese province of Liaoning, where they heard about exposed sedimentary rocks dating back to a billion years ago. Tang took some of the rocks back to the lab at Virginia Tech and studied them under the microscope.

Tang was able to identify 1,028 specimens of algae, one of which was P. antiquus. Like modern-day algae, the latter had differentiated, branched cells and root-like structures. The plant was about the size of a grain of rice and has numerous shallow branches that thrived in shallow water.

Despite its size, P. antiquus was among the largest organisms during the period, and it shared the seas mainly with bacteria and microbes. However, it engaged in photosynthesis, transforming energy from sunlight to chemical energy, producing oxygen. (Related: Health Benefits of Blue Green Algae.)

This likely played an important role in its ancient ecosystem by producing oxygen. In addition, Tang theorized that it may have provided food and shelter to other organisms.

Living organisms on Earth are dependent on photosynthesizing plants and algae for food; however, plants did not evolve until about 450 million years ago. According to Tang, the new fossil suggests that green seaweeds were important players in the ocean.

Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist and one of the researchers of the study said that the discovery deserved a celebration. “This is a huge discovery. Algae like this make oxygen which is a critical element in the atmosphere that allows us and animals to survive. They are also important plants to maintain the habitability of our planet.”

The fossils Tang and his team found came from an ancient ocean. The seaweeds were green when they were alive, but they were buried deep at such high temperatures that they lost their color. They were “cooked” beneath sediment and organic remains imprinted on rock that was once part of the ocean.

However, there is still a debate about where the seaweed originally originated, as many scientists believe that green plants started in rivers and lakes before they conquered the ocean and land.

P. antiquus as the ancestor to all green plants give rise to two major branches — aquatic and terrestrial plants and exclusively aquatic plants, to which P. antiquus belongs. Without the photosynthetic plants, Earth would be facing an ecological imbalance if they didn’t have the ability to produce organic carbon and oxygen, as well as provide food and shelter for animals.

For more on interesting scientific discoveries and breakthroughs, follow Discoveries.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

LiveScience.com

Reuters.com

Edition.CNN.com

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.