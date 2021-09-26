Chinese whistleblower says COVID intentionally released during October 2019 military games in Wuhan

For those who believe, as we have all along, that COVID-19 is actually a Chinese bioweapon, a former Communist Party insider just proved all of us correct.

In an interview with Sky News, former CPP official Wei Jingsheng said that his government intentionally released the virus during the World Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019, which is the date researchers and intelligence officials around the world have identified as when the first cases showed up, though no one knew what was causing the illnesses at the time.

“There has been much speculation that the virus escaped from a lab in the city — the Wuhan Institute of Virology — where work on so-called “gain of function” research is believed to have occurred; gain-of-function is a process by which viruses are made more virulent so researchers can study how they spread,” BizPac Review reported on Wednesday.

What’s more, as reported, we also know that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the only facility in all of China that conducts the kind of coronavirus research linked to COVID-19, also got sick from the virus the following month, November 2019.

Now, according to Wei, we are certain the virus is a bioweapon developed for the Chinese military, since the lab at Wuhan is a Chinese military asset.

“I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there,” Wei told Sky News, noting that, at the time, he had learned that his government launched an “unusual exercise” as the games proceeded.

“[I knew] of the possibility of the Chinese government using some strange weapons, including biological weapons because I knew they were doing experiments of that sort,” said the whistleblower.

BizPac Review notes further:

Wei’s version of events appears to align with others who have made similar claims — that the Chinese regime intentionally released the virus.

That includes Miles Yu, the Principal China Adviser to the State Department, who said that American, French, and German athletes at the games took ill at the games with what would come to be known as COVID-like symptoms, though they were not tested for the virus because such testing did not yet exist.

“We see some indications in our own data… that there was COVID circulating in the United States as early as early December, possibly earlier than that,” said David Asher, a former COVID investigator for the State Department.

“We continue to have serious questions about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its origins within the People’s Republic of China,” said a spokesman for the National Security Council in May.

Wei becomes just the latest Chinese official to claim that the virus not only originated in China and at the lab in Wuhan, despite Beijing’s denials, but that it is, indeed, a military-use bioweapon.

Dr. Li Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist who defected to the U.S., told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in May that she has no doubt that the Chinese government developed COVID-19 at the Wuhan facility and then intentionally released it.

“More and more people realize this virus is not from nature,” she said.

Dr. Li made the same claim on Carlson’s program in September 2020, a few months before the November election, though of course the ‘mainstream media’ suppressed her bombshell.

“From my first report, I can present solid scientific evidence that Covid-19 actually is not from nature… I work with the top virologists in the world so together with my experience, I can tell you this is created in the lab. This is from… owned by the Chinese military and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage,” she told the host.

Now the question becomes: What is the Biden regime prepared to do about this act of war that has killed nearly as many Americans as died in the Civil War?

JD Heyes

Sources include:

BizPacReview.com

DrEddyMD.com

DailyMail.co.uk

Related Posts