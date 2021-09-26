Chinese whistleblower says COVID intentionally released during October 2019 military games in Wuhan

For those who believe, as we have all along, that COVID-19 is actually a Chinese bioweapon, a former Communist Party insider just proved all of us correct.

In an interview with Sky News, former CPP official Wei Jingsheng said that his government intentionally released the virus during the World Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019, which is the date researchers and intelligence officials around the world have identified as when the first cases showed up, though no one knew what was causing the illnesses at the time.

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.“There has been much speculation that the virus escaped from a lab in the city — the Wuhan Institute of Virology — where work on so-called “gain of function” research is believed to have occurred; gain-of-function is a process by which viruses are made more virulent so researchers can study how they spread,” BizPac Review reported on Wednesday.

What’s more, as reported, we also know that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the only facility in all of China that conducts the kind of coronavirus research linked to COVID-19, also got sick from the virus the following month, November 2019.

Now, according to Wei, we are certain the virus is a bioweapon developed for the Chinese military, since the lab at Wuhan is a Chinese military asset.

“I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there,” Wei told Sky News, noting that, at the time, he had learned that his government launched an “unusual exercise” as the games proceeded.

“[I knew] of the possibility of the Chinese government using some strange weapons, including biological weapons because I knew they were doing experiments of that sort,” said the whistleblower.

BizPac Review notes further:

Wei’s version of events appears to align with others who have made similar claims — that the Chinese regime intentionally released the virus.

That includes Miles Yu, the Principal China Adviser to the State Department, who said that American, French, and German athletes at the games took ill at the games with what would come to be known as COVID-like symptoms, though they were not tested for the virus because such testing did not yet exist.

“We see some indications in our own data… that there was COVID circulating in the United States as early as early December, possibly earlier than that,” said David Asher, a former COVID investigator for the State Department.

“We continue to have serious questions about the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its origins within the People’s Republic of China,” said a spokesman for the National Security Council in May.

Wei becomes just the latest Chinese official to claim that the virus not only originated in China and at the lab in Wuhan, despite Beijing’s denials, but that it is, indeed, a military-use bioweapon.

Dr. Li Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist who defected to the U.S., told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in May that she has no doubt that the Chinese government developed COVID-19 at the Wuhan facility and then intentionally released it.

“More and more people realize this virus is not from nature,” she said.

Dr. Li made the same claim on Carlson’s program in September 2020, a few months before the November election, though of course the ‘mainstream media’ suppressed her bombshell.

“From my first report, I can present solid scientific evidence that Covid-19 actually is not from nature… I work with the top virologists in the world so together with my experience, I can tell you this is created in the lab. This is from… owned by the Chinese military and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage,” she told the host.

Now the question becomes: What is the Biden regime prepared to do about this act of war that has killed nearly as many Americans as died in the Civil War?

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

BizPacReview.com

DrEddyMD.com

DailyMail.co.uk

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.