Nasal spray with nanobodies from llamas may be key to fighting coronavirus: Study

According to a fascinating study published in the journal Nature Communicationnanobodies or antibody fragments from an unlikely source can be used to produce a new treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nanobodies from llamas?

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.Researchers who participated in the study found that minuscule antibodies produced by llamas can potentially help treat coronavirus. These beneficial virus-fighting proteins could then be given to infected people via a nasal spray.

The research team from the Rosalind Franklin Institute (RFI) in Oxfordshire included experts from the University of LiverpoolUniversity of Oxford and Public Health England(PHE).

During the study, researchers discovered that nanobodies, or a smaller type of antibody produced by both llamas and camels, can effectively target SARS-CoV-2, the type of viral strain that causes coronavirus.

Findings showed that giving short chains of the nanobodies to infected animals significantly reduced signs of illness. The researchers noted that the results are promising since the nanobodies can be easily mass-produced in a laboratory, making them a cheaper and easier alternative to human antibodies.

What are antibodies?

Antibodies are proteins made by your immune system if you have an infection. The proteins are present on the surface of B cells, which are important cells in the immune system. Other immune cells called T cells help clear an infection

Antibodies are essential to fighting certain types of infections. The proteins work with other parts of your immune system to get rid of pathogens, which are the bacteria or viruses that cause disease, like SARS-CoV-2.

But the process isn’t an easy or immediate one. If your immune system has never dealt with a particular virus before, it won’t immediately have antibodies to the virus.

Antibodies attach very precisely to a specific spot on a specific virus. This is why your immune system needs some time to figure out which specific antibody is effective at neutralizing or counteracting a virus.

This is also one of the reasons why it can take you longer to recover when you’re infected with a new virus. Depending on the specific type of antibody, it can take your body at least several weeks or more to produce the right antibodies in large enough amounts.

Nanobodies and human antibodies

Amid the pandemic, patients with severe coronavirus cases were given antibodies harvested from survivors to help them fight off the virus. However, human antibodies need to be administered by a medical injection in a hospital.

Professor Miles Carroll, deputy director of the National Infection Service at PHE, explained that the study “had huge potential,” particularly since the llama nanobodies were some of “the most effective SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing agents” tested at the agency.

“We believe the unique structure and strength of the nanobodies contribute to their significant potential for both the prevention and treatment of Covid and look forward to working collaboratively to progress this work into clinical studies,” added Carroll.

Professor Ray Owens, head of protein production at the RFI and the study’s lead author, explained that nanobodies are a better alternative to human antibodies because of several factors.

They’re cheaper to produce and can be delivered directly to the airways using a nebulizer or nasal spray. These methods mean nanobodies can be self-administered at home instead of having to go to the hospital to get an injection.

And when administered using nasal sprays, the treatment is delivered directly to the site of infection: The respiratory tract.

Fifi the llama’s antibodies

Scientists used a llama called Fifi to generate the nanobodies used in the study.

For the study, Fifi was injected with a portion of the spike protein found on the outside of the coronavirus. And while the injections didn’t make the llama sick, they triggered her immune system to fight off the virus protein by generating nanobodies against it.

The researchers then took a small blood sample from Fifi and the team successfully purified four nanobodies that could bind to the SARS-CoV-2.

Then, the research team combined the proteins into “chains” to boost their ability to bind to the virus. Next, the nanobodies were produced in the laboratory.

Three of the nanobody chains neutralized both the original variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the Alpha variant. Meanwhile, a fourth nanobody chain successfully neutralized the Beta variant.

Animals treated with the llama antibodies were “less likely to infect others”

The scientists also administered one of the nanobody chains to hamsters infected with coronavirus. Upon observation, they found that the animals were better able to fight off the virus.

Hamsters treated lost “far less” weight after seven days compared to the untreated test subjects.

Additionally, the hamsters that received the nanobody treatment had a lower viral load in their lungs and airways after seven days compared to the untreated hamsters. This suggests that the treated subjects were less likely to infect others.

The scientists hope that their findings can be used to develop a new, affordable type of treatment against coronavirus to curb the pandemic. (Related: West Texas Doctor Bartlett Budesonide Covid Treatment.)

Professor James Naismith, director of the RFI, concluded that their study may be key to producing a more effective treatment for coronavirus that’s also accessible to people across the globe, especially since “there remains a risk of new variants capable of bypassing vaccine immunity emerging.”

The researchers are now working on obtaining funding so they can proceed to clinical studies in humans.

Other studies have also looked into the potential of llama nanobodies

The RFI study isn’t the first to examine antibodies produced by llamas as a potential way to cure coronavirus.

In November 2020, U.S. researchers from the University of Pittsburgh injected a llama called Wally with coronavirus spike proteins to produce nanobodies.

Earlier last year, researchers from the University of Texas discovered that llama nanobodies were effective against severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a virus closely related to coronavirus.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

VerywellHealth.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.