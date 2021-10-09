Over half a million adverse events reported after COVID vaccinations in the US so far (and counting)

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has received 569,294 adverse event reports associated with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations in the United States.

Among the most common disorders reported after the vaccinations include temperature-related issues, skin problems and muscle movement and neuropathy. Others include non-specified pain-related issues, weakness, injection site reactions, headaches, heart problems and lung or respiratory problems.

Abdominal problems, getting COVID after vaccination, blood clots or bleeding, product issues and mood or memory problems have also been reported.

Each symptom does not necessarily equate to one patient as adverse reports usually include multiple symptoms for a single patient. Reporting of illnesses and symptoms that occur after COVID-19 vaccination does not also always mean that they are caused by the vaccine. The system itself is designed to collect adverse events that occur after vaccination to uncover patterns of illnesses that have not captured during vaccine studies.

The reports can be made by doctors, family members, vaccine industry representatives or the patients themselves. Many scientists have estimated that adverse events occur at a much higher rate since it is assumed that most adverse events are not reported through the tracking system.

To date, there have been over 391 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given to around 185 million people in the United States. This number does not include the over one million people who have crossed the border illegally.

Health concerns raised

There are plenty of health alerts issued in the U.S. and around the world. Some of the vaccine-related concerns raised are listed below.

Functional neurological disorder

Researchers in the U.K. are studying cases of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) among women in their 30s who became ill after receiving their doses. FND symptoms include limb weakness, paralysis, tremor, spasms, speech problems, vision loss, seizures, fatigues, anxiety and chronic pain.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added warnings about Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) paralysis in people who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. GBS is an autoimmune disorder that damages nerve cells and causes muscle weakness, sometimes paralysis. (Related: VAERS data shows skyrocketing number adverse events following COVID vaccinations.)

Myocarditis, pericarditis and endocarditis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been investigating reports of myocarditis, pericarditis and endocarditis after the COVID-19 vaccine inoculation to see if there is a relationship between them. The Pfizer vaccine was found to have thrice as high of a risk of myocarditis, according to a real-world case-control study from Israel, which found that the vaccination had a strong association with an increased risk of the disease.

The FDA added a warning to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines regarding the risk of heart inflammation. As of June 2021, there have been over 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in young people following their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

Breakthrough COVID cases

Concerns about waning immunity heightened in June 2021 when Israel announced that half of the adults infected with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated. In early September, an analysis of data in Israel showed that almost 60 percent of those hospitalized with COVID were vaccinated.

Blood clots and similar disorders

In late June, the first case of a blood clot disorder called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia” was reported following the vaccination of a 65-year-old man who developed symptoms 10 days after his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

According to the CDC, there is a plausible causal relationship between J&J/Janssen and TTS, a serious adverse event that has already caused deaths.

Get more news and updates about vaccines and their adverse effects during the time of COVID at Pandemic.news.

 

